World

Gunman kills at least nine in attack on Austrian secondary school

Local newspaper says shooter was a former pupil who was bullied

10 June 2025 - 15:06 By Leonhard Foeger, Francois Murphy, Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich, John Revill, Dave Graham, Thomas Seythal and Friederike Heine
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Police officers stand guard as children are evacuated from the school, after a deadly school shooting in Graz, Austria, on June 10.
Police officers stand guard as children are evacuated from the school, after a deadly school shooting in Graz, Austria, on June 10.
Image: REUTERS/Borut Zivulovic

A gunman killed at least nine people in an attack at a secondary school in the southern Austrian city of Graz on Tuesday.

Police said the attacker was also killed and that a number of people had been injured. They did not say how many of the dead were pupils.

Police did not publicly identify the killer but said they were working on the assumption that he acted alone. Austrian media cited unconfirmed reports saying he was a former pupil who had entered the school and opened fire on pupils.

“The rampage at a school in Graz is a national tragedy that has deeply shaken our entire country,” Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker said in a statement.

“There are no words for the pain and grief that we all — all of Austria — are feeling right now.”

A local police spokesperson said the area had been secured, the school had been evacuated and relatives of the victims and pupils were being cared for. Emergency workers could be seen loading a stretcher into an ambulance in a video from the scene.

In reports that Reuters could not immediately verify, the Kurier and Salzburger Nachrichten newspapers identified the suspect as a 22-year-old former student. Salzburger Nachrichten said he had been a victim of bullying.

He carried a pistol and a shotgun and opened fire on pupils in two classrooms, one of which had once been his classroom.

The Kronen Zeitung tabloid said a suspect had been found dead in a bathroom.

Police were called to the scene at about 10am after shots were heard at the school.

Julia Ebner, an extremism expert at the Institute for Strategic Dialogue think-tank, said the incident appeared to be the worst school shooting in Austria's post-war history, describing such shootings as rare compared to some countries including the US.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said on X: “Every child should feel safe at school and be able to learn free from fear and violence. My thoughts are with the victims, their families and the Austrian people in this dark moment.”

Colorado firebomb suspect planned attack for a year, prosecutors say

An Egyptian national charged with tossing petrol bombs at a pro-Israeli rally in Boulder, Colorado, injuring a dozen people, planned his attack for a ...
News
1 week ago

Austria has one of the most heavily armed civilian populations in Europe, with an estimated 30 firearms per 100 people, according to the Small Arms Survey, an independent research project.

Machine guns and pump-action guns are banned, while revolvers, pistols and semi-automatic weapons are allowed only with official authorisation. Rifles and shotguns are permitted with a firearms licence or a valid hunting licence, or for members of traditional shooting clubs.

Four people were killed and 22 injured when a convicted jihadist went on a shooting spree in the centre of Vienna in 2020. In November 1997, a 36-year-old mechanic shot dead six people in the town of Mauterndorf before killing himself.

Reuters

READ MORE:

At US trial, gunman admits to trying to kill Iranian journalist

A self-professed member of a Russian organised crime group said on Tuesday he once tried to kill an Iranian-American female journalist and activist, ...
News
2 months ago

Police hunt 'balaclava-clad gunman' after triple murder in Lusikisiki

Eastern Cape police are investigating a triple murder after a balaclava-clad man shot three women at a house in Lusikisiki.
News
3 months ago

Suspected Palestinian shooting attack on Israeli bus kills child

A suspected Palestinian shooting attack on an Israeli bus in the occupied West Bank killed a child overnight between Wednesday and Thursday, Israeli ...
News
5 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Missing Comrades Marathon runner Moira Harding found, airlifted to hospital South Africa
  2. Advocate Charles Mnisi crosses finish line at Comrades marathon South Africa
  3. Reprimanded Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng apologises for outburst South Africa
  4. 14-year-old boy killed in tragic accident involving 12-year-old driver in ... South Africa
  5. Minor in deadly Brakpan crash took parents’ car without permission South Africa

Latest Videos

Phumelele Cafu SHOCKS Japan - Defeating Kosei Tanaka | FIGHT HIGHLIGHTS
LIVE: Crime scene after Austria school shooting