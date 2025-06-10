World

Iran to present counter-proposal to US in nuclear talks

10 June 2025 - 06:28 By Reuters
Last week Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei dismissed the US nuclear proposal as against the country's interests, pledging to continue enrichment. File photo.
Image: Office of the Iranian supreme leader/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS

Iran will soon hand a counter-proposal for a nuclear deal to the US via Oman, Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said on Monday, in response to a US offer Tehran deems "unacceptable".

Reuters previously reported Tehran was drafting a negative response to the US proposal presented in late May. An Iranian diplomat said the US offer failed to resolve differences over uranium enrichment on Iranian soil, the shipment abroad of Iran's entire stockpile of highly enriched uranium and steps to lift US sanctions.

"The US proposal is not acceptable to us. It was not the result of previous rounds of negotiations. We will present our own proposal to the other side via Oman after it is finalised. The proposal is reasonable, logical and balanced," Baghaei said.

He said there was not yet any detail regarding the date of a sixth round of nuclear talks between Iran and the US. 

Last week, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei dismissed the US proposal as against the country's interests, pledging to continue enrichment.

During his first term in 2018, US President Donald Trump ditched a 2015 nuclear pact between Iran and six powers and reimposed sanctions that have crippled Iran's economy. Iran responded by escalating enrichment far beyond that pact's limits.

