World

Two men jailed for life for procuring bomb that killed Malta journalist

10 June 2025 - 17:43 By Christopher Scicluna
People gather at the Great Siege Square calling for the resignation of Joseph Muscat after the arrest of one of the country's most prominent businessmen as part of the investigation into the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, in Valletta, Malta, on November 20 2019.
People gather at the Great Siege Square calling for the resignation of Joseph Muscat after the arrest of one of the country's most prominent businessmen as part of the investigation into the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, in Valletta, Malta, on November 20 2019.
Image: REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane/File Photo

Two men were jailed for life by a Maltese judge on Tuesday for supplying the bomb that killed anti-corruption journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia in 2017.

Caruana Galizia's murder shocked Malta and caused outrage across Europe, ultimately leading to the resignation of Prime Minister Joseph Muscat in 2019.

Robert Agius and Jamie Vella were convicted on Friday, with jurors reaching an 8-1 verdict after a trial that lasted more than six weeks concluded that they supplied the explosive material for money. The two defendants pleaded not guilty.

Their sentence was delivered on Tuesday, after lawyers’ submissions on punishment.

Caruana Galizia was killed on October 17, 2017, when a bomb placed under the driver's seat of her car blew up as she was driving away from her home.

Another two men, brothers George and Alfred Degiorgio, are serving 40-year jail terms after admitting to having set off the bomb. A third man, Vince Muscat, who also admitted his role in the murder, is serving 15 years after turning state's evidence and testifying against the Degiorgios, and also against Agius and Vella.

He described meetings in a coffee shop to plan the murder and how the military-grade bomb was procured, carried in a children’s shoebox and placed in Caruana Galizia’s car. It was set off by remote control from a yacht.

The alleged murder mastermind, one of Malta's leading businessmen, is awaiting trial and a court has banned media references to him so as not to influence potential jurors.

Reuters

