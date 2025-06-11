Five nations and EU urge Trump not to impose new aircraft tariffs

Separately, US manufacturer Boeing cited a recent trade deal unveiled in May with Britain that ensures tariff-free treatment for aircraft and parts.
“The US should ensure duty-free treatment for commercial aircraft and their parts in any negotiated trade agreement, similar to its efforts with the UK,” Boeing told the commerce department in a filing.
Mexico said in 2024 it exported $1.45bn (R25.7bn) in aircraft parts, a 10th of the total, to the US. The EU said it took US exports of aircraft worth about $12bn (R212.72bn), while exporting about $8bn (R141.82bn) of aircraft to the US.
In early May the commerce department launched a “section 232" national security investigation into imports of commercial aircraft, jet engines and parts that could form the basis for higher tariffs on such imports.
Last week Delta Air Lines and major trade groups warned of tariffs' impact on ticket prices, aviation safety and supply chains.
“US tariffs on aviation are putting domestic production of commercial aircraft at risk,” Airbus Americas CEO Robin Hayes said in a filing. “It is not realistic or sensible today to create a 100% domestic supply chain in any country.”
Boeing said it had been increasing US content in its aircraft over the past decade and its newest models, the 737 MAX 10 and 777X, would have “more than 88% domestically sourced content”.
The United Auto Workers union, which represents 10,000 aerospace workers, said it supports tariffs and domestic production quotas, adding US aerospace employment has fallen to 510,000 in 2024 from 850,000 in 1990.
“To safeguard the aerospace supply chain across the commercial and defence sectors, comprehensive tariffs and production quotas on several products are needed,” it said.
JetBlue Airways opposed new tariffs, however, saying: “Trade policy should reinforce, not destabilise, the proven systems that keep our aircraft flying safely and affordably.”
