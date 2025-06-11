World

Elon Musk says he regrets some posts about Donald Trump

11 June 2025 - 10:50 By Gursimran Kaur
US President Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk exchanged insults on social media last week. File photo.
Image: Nathan Howard, Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

Billionaire Elon Musk said on Wednesday he regrets some posts he made last week about US President Donald Trump as they went “too far”.

Trump and Musk began exchanging insults on social media last week, with the Tesla and SpaceX CEO describing the president's sweeping tax and spending bill as a “disgusting abomination”.

Trump said on Saturday their relationship was over but has since said he would not have a problem if Musk called and wished him well.

“I regret some of my posts about President Donald Trump last week. They went too far,” Musk wrote in a post on his social media platform X.

He did not say which specific posts he was talking about.

Tesla shares in Frankfurt were up 2.44% after Musk's post.

Since the dispute began, Musk has deleted some social media posts critical of Trump, including one signalling support for impeaching the president.

Sources close to Musk had said his anger has started to subside, and they believe he may want to repair his relationship with Trump.

On Monday, Trump said he would not have a problem if Musk called and that he had no plans to discontinue the Starlink satellite internet provided to the White House by Musk's SpaceX but might move his Tesla off-site.

“We had a good relationship, and I wish him well,” Trump said. Musk responded with a heart emoji to a video on X showing Trump's remarks.

Reuters

