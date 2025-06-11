World

WATCH | 'Black Cloud' artwork rises in the centre of Ukraine's Kyiv

11 June 2025 - 09:56 By Reuters
A huge black cloud stands in Kyiv's historic Sophia Square this week, emitting flashes of lightning and the rumble of thunder in evocation of war, before it travels to the Burning Man art festival in the US later this year.

