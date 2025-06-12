Northern Ireland leisure centre hosting immigrants attacked on third night of violence

But 30km east in Larne, masked youths smashed windows and started fires in the lobby of a leisure centre where families whose homes were attacked in Ballymena had been briefly moved, officials said.
Women and children were taking part in swimming and exercise classes when the attack began and had to be evacuated through the fire exit, said a woman who was in the centre at the time.
The crowd was acting “like rabid animals”, said the woman, who declined to give her name. She said she felt “frightened and intimidated”.
Justice minister Naomi Long said the attack was “completely unjustified and unjustifiable”. Finance minister John O'Dowd described the attackers as “racist thugs”.
The immigrant families had been moved by the time of the attack but rumours were spreading in the town that the leisure centre was to be used to permanently house people, Northern Ireland's communities minister Gordon Lyons told the BBC.
Lyons was widely criticised for posting on Facebook that a number of people had been temporarily moved to the leisure centre. Lyons condemned the attacks on the centre as “despicable” and said he was trying to quell the rumours.
Police are investigating the damaging of properties on Monday and Tuesday in Ballymena, a town of 30,000 that has a relatively large migrant population, as racially motivated hate crimes.
Three teenagers have been charged with riot over Tuesday's violence and six more people were arrested, police said.
Two Filipino families told Reuters they fled their home in Ballymena after fearing for their safety when their car was set on fire outside the house.
“This sort of behaviour is deeply damaging. It's frightening and needs to stop,” Britain's minister for Northern Ireland Hilary Benn told the BBC.
Petrol bombs were thrown at officers in Coleraine, where police said they also received reports that a bus had been attacked, bins set alight on train tracks and were investigating a fire to nearby business premises.
Police said youths also set fires at a roundabout in the town of Newtownabbey, a flashpoint for sectarian violence that sporadically flares up in the British-run region 27 years after a peace deal largely ended three decades of bloodshed.
Debris was also set alight at a barricade in Coleraine, the Belfast Telegraph reported.
The British and Irish governments as well as local politicians have condemned the violence.
Reuters
