Plane crashes at India's Ahmadabad airport, TV channels report

12 June 2025 - 11:00 By Sakshi Dayal
An Air India Ahmedabad-London flight has crashed during take off in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. 133 passengers were reportedly on board.
Image: Aditya Raj Kaul via X

A plane crashed at the airport in India's western city of Ahmedabad, television channels reported on Thursday, without specifying whether there were any fatalities.

Visuals showed thick black smoke rising up into the sky from the airport. It's reported that 133 passengers were on board.

Reuters 

