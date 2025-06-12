A plane crashed at the airport in India's western city of Ahmedabad, television channels reported on Thursday, without specifying whether there were any fatalities.
Visuals showed thick black smoke rising up into the sky from the airport. It's reported that 133 passengers were on board.
Reuters
Plane crashes at India's Ahmadabad airport, TV channels report
Image: Aditya Raj Kaul via X
