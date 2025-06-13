World

France’s Macron says Iran responsible for destabilising region

Tehran is forging ahead with uranium enrichment with no civilian justification, French president says

13 June 2025 - 21:22 By Michel Rose and John Irish
A missile launched from Iran is intercepted, as seen from the city of Ashkelon, Israel, on Friday.
Image: Reuters/Amir Cohen

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that Iran bore a heavy responsibility for destabilisation of the Middle East and that it had pushed ahead with an unjustified nuclear programme, but he also urged restraint after Israel struck Iran.

After a day of talks with regional and international leaders following Israeli strikes on Iranian military targets, notably its nuclear sites, Macron said Tehran was close to a “critical point” in acquiring a nuclear weapon.

Iran has consistently denied seeking one.

“Iran bears a very heavy responsibility for the destabilisation of the region,” Macron said. “Iran is continuing to enrich uranium without any civilian justification and to levels that are very close to what is needed for a nuclear device.” 

While he urged restraint, Macron acknowledged that resuming diplomatic efforts, specifically US negotiations on a nuclear deal with Iran that started two months ago, would be difficult.

“The situation has a risk of uncontrolled escalation,” he said, adding that Iran's activities threatened Europe.

Warning of a possible impact on the global economy, Macron said France would defend Israel if it were attacked by Iran, as it had done in the past, but he ruled out taking part in any operation against Tehran.

France and Israel, traditionally close allies, have had frosty relations in recent months with Macron increasingly critical of Israel’s war in Gaza.

Macron said France’s support for Israel was not unconditional and that Paris had the right to disagree with some Israeli government decisions because “they are sometimes against Israel’s security interests”.

Reuters

