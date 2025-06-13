Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Israel will receive “harsh punishment” after an attack on Friday targeting Iran's nuclear programme and killing several military commanders.
“The Zionist regime (Israel) unleashed its wicked and bloody hand in a crime against Iran this morning and revealed its vile nature. With this attack, the Zionist regime has prepared a bitter fate for itself, which it will definitely receive,” Khamenei said.
Reuters
Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei says Israel will face harsh punishment after attack
Image: Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS/ File photo
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Israel will receive “harsh punishment” after an attack on Friday targeting Iran's nuclear programme and killing several military commanders.
“The Zionist regime (Israel) unleashed its wicked and bloody hand in a crime against Iran this morning and revealed its vile nature. With this attack, the Zionist regime has prepared a bitter fate for itself, which it will definitely receive,” Khamenei said.
Reuters
READ MORE:
Israel strikes Iran nuclear facilities, missile factories
Iran will not compromise right to enrichment, says official
US to pull some personnel from the Middle East amid rising tensions with Iran
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos