Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei says Israel will face harsh punishment after attack

13 June 2025 - 06:40 By Reuters
Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has vowed action against Israel after an attack on his country killed several military commanders.
Image: Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS/ File photo

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Israel will receive “harsh punishment” after an attack on Friday targeting Iran's nuclear programme and killing several military commanders.

“The Zionist regime (Israel) unleashed its wicked and bloody hand in a crime against Iran this morning and revealed its vile nature. With this attack, the Zionist regime has prepared a bitter fate for itself, which it will definitely receive,” Khamenei said.

