Israel said it had no choice but to attack Iran, adding it gathered intelligence that Tehran was approaching “the point of no return” in its pursuit of a nuclear weapon.
“The Iranian regime has been working for decades to obtain a nuclear weapon. The world has attempted every possible diplomatic path to stop it, but the regime has refused to stop,” the Israeli military said.
The military did not disclose the purported evidence it had recently accumulated.
Reuters
Israel says Iran approached ‘point of no return’ in pursuit of nuclear weapon
Image: Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Israel said it had no choice but to attack Iran, adding it gathered intelligence that Tehran was approaching “the point of no return” in its pursuit of a nuclear weapon.
“The Iranian regime has been working for decades to obtain a nuclear weapon. The world has attempted every possible diplomatic path to stop it, but the regime has refused to stop,” the Israeli military said.
The military did not disclose the purported evidence it had recently accumulated.
Reuters
READ MORE:
Israel strikes Iran nuclear facilities, missile factories
Iran will not compromise right to enrichment, says official
US to pull some personnel from the Middle East amid rising tensions with Iran
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos