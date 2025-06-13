His office on Friday released a photo of the note, which said: “The people shall rise up as a lion”.
Reuters
Israel takes name for Iran operation from Bible verse
Image: GPO/Handout via REUTERS
Israel has called its military operation against Iran “Rising Lion”, taking the name from a biblical verse that promises a victorious future for a powerful Israel.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was photographed on Thursday putting a handwritten note into a crack at Jerusalem's Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, which in retrospect pointed to the looming strikes on Iran.
Image: GPO/Handout via REUTERS
His office on Friday released a photo of the note, which said: “The people shall rise up as a lion”.
The expression comes from verse 23:24 of the Book of Numbers in the Bible: “Behold, the people shall rise up as a great lion, and lift up himself as a young lion: he shall not lie down until he eat of the prey, and drink the blood of the slain.”
The verse is part of the first oracle of Balaam, a non-Israelite prophet and diviner, where he foretells the strength and power of Israel, comparing it to a lion that will not rest until it has satisfied its hunger.
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called Israel's strikes “satanic”.
Reuters
