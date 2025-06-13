Russia said on Friday Israeli strikes on Iran were unprovoked and in breach of the UN charter, accusing Israel of wrecking diplomatic efforts to strike a deal to allay Western concerns about Tehran's nuclear programme.
Israel launched strikes against Iran on Friday, saying it had targeted nuclear facilities, ballistic missile factories and military commanders during the start of an operation to prevent Tehran from building a nuclear weapon.
Initial reports suggested the Bushehr nuclear power plant, which Russia built, had not been hit.
“Russia is concerned and condemns the sharp escalation in tensions between Israel and Iran,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told state media.
President Vladimir Putin was getting real-time reports on the situation from Russia's SVR foreign intelligence service and the foreign and defence ministries, Peskov said.
Israel’s attack on Iran unprovoked and illegal, says Russia
Image: REUTERS/Anton Vaganov/Pool
Russia said on Friday Israeli strikes on Iran were unprovoked and in breach of the UN charter, accusing Israel of wrecking diplomatic efforts to strike a deal to allay Western concerns about Tehran's nuclear programme.
Israel launched strikes against Iran on Friday, saying it had targeted nuclear facilities, ballistic missile factories and military commanders during the start of an operation to prevent Tehran from building a nuclear weapon.
Initial reports suggested the Bushehr nuclear power plant, which Russia built, had not been hit.
“Russia is concerned and condemns the sharp escalation in tensions between Israel and Iran,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told state media.
President Vladimir Putin was getting real-time reports on the situation from Russia's SVR foreign intelligence service and the foreign and defence ministries, Peskov said.
Israel takes name for Iran operation from Bible verse
Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei says Israel will face harsh punishment after attack
In a detailed statement drawn up at Putin's behest, the foreign ministry fiercely condemned Israel and blamed the West for whipping up what it called anti-Iranian “hysteria”.
“We strongly condemn the use of force by the state of Israel in violation of the charter of the UN and international law,” the ministry said. “Unprovoked military strikes against a sovereign UN member state, its citizens, peaceful cities and nuclear energy infrastructure are categorically unacceptable.
“The international community cannot afford to be indifferent to such atrocities, which destroy peace and damage regional and international security.”
The statement said Moscow believed there was no military solution when it came to allaying Western doubts and fears around Iran's nuclear programme and diplomacy was the only answer.
“We call on the sides to exercise restraint to prevent a further escalation of tensions and the descent of the region into full-scale war.”
Reuters
READ MORE:
Israel says Iran approached ‘point of no return’ in pursuit of nuclear weapon
Israel strikes Iran nuclear facilities, missile factories
Iran will not compromise right to enrichment, says official
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos