QUOTES | World reacts to Israeli strike on Iran over nuclear activity

Israel launched wide-scale strikes on Iran on Friday.
Following is global reaction:
BENJAMIN NETANYAHU, ISRAELI PRIME MINISTER:
“We are at a decisive moment in Israel's history.
“Moments ago, Israel launched Operation Rising Lion, a targeted military operation to roll back the Iranian threat to Israel's survival. This operation will continue for as many days as it takes to remove this threat.”
AYATOLLAH ALI KHAMENEI, IRAN'S SUPREME LEADER:
“The Zionist regime has committed a crime in our country today [Friday] at dawn with its satanic, bloodstained hands.
“That regime should anticipate a severe punishment. By God’s grace, the powerful arm of the Islamic Republic’s armed forces won’t let them go unpunished.
“With this crime, the Zionist regime has prepared for itself a bitter, painful fate, which it will definitely see.”
MARCO RUBIO, US SECRETARY OF STATE:
“Israel took unilateral action against Iran. We are not involved in strikes against Iran and our priority is protecting American forces in the region.
“Let me be clear: Iran should not target US interests or personnel.”
SPOKESPERSON FOR UN SECRETARY-GENERAL ANTONIO GUTERRES:
“The secretary-general condemns any military escalation in the Middle East. He is particularly concerned by Israeli attacks on nuclear installations in Iran while talks between Iran and the US on the status of Iran's nuclear programme are under way.
“The secretary-general asks both sides to show maximum restraint, avoiding at all costs a descent into deeper conflict, a situation the region can hardly afford.”
OMAN, WHICH IS MEDIATING IRAN-US NUCLEAR TALKS:
“Oman considers this act a dangerous, reckless escalation, representing a flagrant violation of the UN Charter, the principles of international law. Such aggressive, persistent behaviour is unacceptable and further destabilises regional peace and security.
“The Sultanate of Oman holds Israel responsible for this escalation and its consequences and calls upon the international community to adopt a firm and unequivocal stance to halt this dangerous course of action.”
MARK RUTTE, NATO SECRETARY-GENERAL:
“This was a unilateral action by Israel. So I think it is crucial for many allies, including the US, to work as we speak to de-escalate.”
JEAN-NOEL BARROT, FRENCH FOREIGN MINISTER:
“We call on all parties to exercise restraint and avoid any escalation that could compromise regional stability.
“We have repeatedly expressed our concerns regarding Iran's nuclear programme, notably in the resolution recently adopted by the International Atomic Energy Agency. We reaffirm Israel's right to defend itself against any attack.”
LIN JIAN, CHINESE FOREIGN MINISTRY SPOKESPERSON:
“China opposes the violation of Iran's sovereignty, security and territorial integrity, opposes the intensification of contradictions, the expansion of conflicts and the sudden rise in temperature of the regional situation.
“China calls on all parties concerned to do more things that promote regional peace and stability and avoid further escalation of the tense situation. China is willing to play a constructive role in easing the situation.”
TURKEY:
Said Israel's provocation shows it “does not want issues to be resolved through diplomatic means” and urged it to halt “aggressive actions that could lead to greater conflicts”.
KEIR STARMER, UK PRIME MINISTER:
“Escalation serves no-one in the region. Stability in the Middle East must be the priority and we are engaging partners to de-escalate. Now is the time for restraint, calm and a return to diplomacy.”
PENNY WONG, AUSTRALIAN FOREIGN MINISTER:
“This risks further destabilising a region that is already volatile. We call on all parties to refrain from actions and rhetoric that will further worsen tensions.
“We understand the threat of Iran's nuclear and ballistic missile programme represents a threat to international peace and security and we urge the parties to prioritise dialogue and diplomacy.”
CHRISTOPHER LUXON, NEW ZEALAND PRIME MINISTER:
“It's an unwelcome development in the Middle East. The risk of miscalculation is high. That region does not need any more military action and risk associated with that.”
TAKESHI IWAYA, JAPAN FOREIGN MINISTER:
“Amid ongoing diplomatic efforts, including talks between the US and Iran, to achieve a peaceful resolution of the Iranian nuclear issue, the use of military force is deeply regrettable.
“The government strongly condemns this action, which escalates the situation.”
JAN LIPAVSKY, CZECH FOREIGN MINISTER:
“I have a great deal of understanding for military action to deter the production of a nuclear bomb in the region.”
INDONESIA'S FOREIGN MINISTRY:
“Indonesia strongly condemns Israel's attack on Iran.
“The attack risks worsening existing regional tensions and could potentially trigger a broader conflict. All parties must exercise the utmost restraint and avoid any actions that might escalate tensions or cause further instability.”
SAUDI ARABIA:
“Saudi Arabia expresses its strong condemnation and denunciation of the blatant Israeli aggressions against the brotherly Islamic Republic of Iran, which undermine its sovereignty and security and constitute a clear violation of international laws and norms.”
