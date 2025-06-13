World

Trump can keep national guard deployed to Los Angeles for now, appeals court rules

13 June 2025 - 07:30 By Luc Cohen and Kanishka Singh
Members of the California national guard and customs and border protection officers stand guard after their deployment by US President Donald Trump in response to protests against immigration sweeps in LA on June 9 2025.
Members of the California national guard and customs and border protection officers stand guard after their deployment by US President Donald Trump in response to protests against immigration sweeps in LA on June 9 2025.
Image: REUTERS/David Swanson

A US appeals court on Thursday allowed President Donald Trump to maintain his deployment of national guard troops in Los Angeles amid protests over stepped-up immigration enforcement, temporarily pausing a lower court's ruling blocking the mobilisation.

The 9th US circuit court of appeals' decision does not mean the court will ultimately agree with Trump, but it means he will maintain command of the guard for now.

On Thursday, San Francisco-based US district judge Charles Breyer found Trump's deployment of the guard was unlawful. Breyer had ordered the national guard to return to the control of California governor Gavin Newsom, who sued to restrict its activity.

