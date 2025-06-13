A US appeals court on Thursday allowed President Donald Trump to maintain his deployment of national guard troops in Los Angeles amid protests over stepped-up immigration enforcement, temporarily pausing a lower court's ruling blocking the mobilisation.
The 9th US circuit court of appeals' decision does not mean the court will ultimately agree with Trump, but it means he will maintain command of the guard for now.
On Thursday, San Francisco-based US district judge Charles Breyer found Trump's deployment of the guard was unlawful. Breyer had ordered the national guard to return to the control of California governor Gavin Newsom, who sued to restrict its activity.
Trump can keep national guard deployed to Los Angeles for now, appeals court rules
