World

Tel Aviv shares open higher as Israel-Iran attacks continue

16 June 2025 - 10:07 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Emergency personnel work at an impact site after missiles were launched from Iran to Israel, in Tel Aviv, Israel, June 16, 2025.
Emergency personnel work at an impact site after missiles were launched from Iran to Israel, in Tel Aviv, Israel, June 16, 2025.
Image: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

Tel Aviv share indices opened marginally higher on Monday, as investors expressed confidence that Israel will prevail in its war in halting Iran's nuclear programme.

The blue-chip Tel Aviv 35 index opened 0.3% higher while the broader TA-125 rose 0.4%.

In its first trading session since the attacks between Israel and Iran began, main stock indices rose as much as 0.5% on Sunday, bounding back from initial losses of 2%.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Israel and Iran strike at each other as Trump says conflict can be easily ended

Israel and Iran launched fresh attacks on each other overnight into Sunday, as US President Donald Trump said the conflict could be easily ended ...
News
1 day ago

Iran fires missiles at Israel in response to attacks

Explosions were heard over Tel Aviv and Jerusalem as sirens sounded on Friday night across Israel after what the country's military spokesperson ...
News
2 days ago

Israel threatens to make Tehran 'burn' after Iranian retaliatory strikes

Iran and Israel traded missiles and air strikes on Saturday, the day after Israel launched a sweeping air offensive against its old enemy, killing ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Death toll in Eastern Cape floods rises to 86 South Africa
  2. Durban schoolgirl’s viral support for Comrades runners earns her heartfelt ... South Africa
  3. Search on for NPO to run Tembisa Old Age Home ahead of reopening after repairs South Africa
  4. Comrades runner Moira Harding's finish could easily have ended in tragedy, says ... South Africa
  5. Vehicles worth R1m used to commit offences forfeited to state South Africa

Latest Videos

South African soccer club looking to make noise at FIFA Club World Cup
Buyer's Guide Ep94 | Audi Q5, Hyundai Grand i10, Mazda CX-60, Smart Car, GWM ...