Tel Aviv share indices opened marginally higher on Monday, as investors expressed confidence that Israel will prevail in its war in halting Iran's nuclear programme.
The blue-chip Tel Aviv 35 index opened 0.3% higher while the broader TA-125 rose 0.4%.
In its first trading session since the attacks between Israel and Iran began, main stock indices rose as much as 0.5% on Sunday, bounding back from initial losses of 2%.
Reuters
Tel Aviv shares open higher as Israel-Iran attacks continue
Image: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters
Tel Aviv share indices opened marginally higher on Monday, as investors expressed confidence that Israel will prevail in its war in halting Iran's nuclear programme.
The blue-chip Tel Aviv 35 index opened 0.3% higher while the broader TA-125 rose 0.4%.
In its first trading session since the attacks between Israel and Iran began, main stock indices rose as much as 0.5% on Sunday, bounding back from initial losses of 2%.
Reuters
READ MORE:
Israel and Iran strike at each other as Trump says conflict can be easily ended
Iran fires missiles at Israel in response to attacks
Israel threatens to make Tehran 'burn' after Iranian retaliatory strikes
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos