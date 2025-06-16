World

Three people, including infant, killed in carnival shooting near Salt Lake City

16 June 2025 - 10:23 By Reuters
Three people were shot dead and two teenagers wounded after an altercation between two groups at an annual carnival in the suburbs of Salt Lake City, Utah, on Sunday night.
Image: 123RF

Three people, including an eight-month-old infant, were shot dead and two teenagers wounded after an altercation between two groups at an annual carnival in the suburbs of Salt Lake City, Utah, on Sunday night, police said.

A 41-year-old female bystander was among those killed, while an 18-year-old man in one of the groups involved in the altercation was also killed in the shooting that took place during “Westfest” at Centennial Park, West Valley City, according to police.

The West Valley City Police Department said that as police had approached to break up an argument between the two groups a 16-year-old male in one of them had pulled out a gun and opened fire at the other group.

The police returned fire, but did not hit the suspect, they said, adding the suspect had been taken into custody.

The wounded teenagers, a male and a female, were both hit in their arms, but it was not clear if they were connected to the groups involved, the police added.

There have been 156 such mass shootings in the US so far this year when defined as an incident with four or more people shot or killed, not including the shooter, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Man attacks Colorado crowd with firebombs, 6 people injured

Six people were injured on Sunday when a 45-year-old man yelled "free Palestine" and threw incendiary devices into a crowd in Boulder, Colorado, ...
News
2 weeks ago

Two Israeli embassy staffers killed in Washington DC shooting, suspect held

Two Israeli embassy staff were killed in a shooting outside an event at the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington DC on Wednesday night and a suspect ...
News
3 weeks ago

Colorado firebomb suspect planned attack for a year, prosecutors say

An Egyptian national charged with tossing petrol bombs at a pro-Israeli rally in Boulder, Colorado, injuring a dozen people, planned his attack for a ...
News
1 week ago
