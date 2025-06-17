Israel attacked Iran on Friday in what it called a pre-emptive strike to prevent Tehran from developing nuclear weapons. Since then the two Middle Eastern rivals have exchanged blows, with Iranian officials reporting more than 220 deaths, mostly civilians, while Israel said 24 civilians were killed.
G7 expresses support for Israel, calls Iran source of instability
Image: REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett/Pool
The Group of Seven (G7) nations expressed support for Israel in a statement issued late on Monday and labelled its rival Iran as a source of instability in the Middle East, with the G7 leaders urging broader de-escalation of hostilities in the region.
The air war between Iran and Israel, which began on Friday when Israel attacked Iran with air strikes, has raised alarms in a region that had been on edge since the start of Israel's military assault on Gaza in October 2023.
“We affirm Israel has a right to defend itself. We reiterate our support for the security of Israel,” G7 leaders said in the statement.
“Iran is the principal source of regional instability and terror,” the statement added and said the G7 was “clear Iran can never have a nuclear weapon”.
Israel attacked Iran on Friday in what it called a pre-emptive strike to prevent Tehran from developing nuclear weapons. Since then the two Middle Eastern rivals have exchanged blows, with Iranian officials reporting more than 220 deaths, mostly civilians, while Israel said 24 civilians were killed.
Iran has denied seeking nuclear weapons and said it has the right to develop nuclear technology for peaceful purposes, including enrichment, as a party to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).
Israel, which is not a party to the NPT, is the only country in the Middle East widely believed to have nuclear weapons. Israel does not deny or confirm that.
US President Donald Trump planned to leave the G7 summit in Canada early to return to Washington due to the Middle East situation.
The US has so far maintained it is not involved in the Israeli attacks on Iran though Trump said on Friday the US was aware of Israel's strikes in advance and called them “excellent”. Washington has warned Tehran not to attack US interests or personnel in the region.
“We urge the resolution of the Iranian crisis leads to a broader de-escalation of hostilities in the Middle East, including a ceasefire in Gaza,” the G7 statement said, adding the nations were ready to co-ordinate on safeguarding stability in energy markets.
An Israeli strike hit Iran's state broadcaster on Monday while Trump said in a social media post “everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran”.
Separately, US secretary of state Marco Rubio discussed the Israel-Iran war in phone calls with his British, French and EU counterparts on Monday.
Washington said Trump continued to aim for a nuclear deal with Iran.
Reuters
