World

G7 expresses support for Israel, calls Iran source of instability

17 June 2025 - 08:05 By Kanishka Singh
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney and US President Donald Trump at the G7 summit in Kananaskis, Alberta, Canada on June 16 2025.
Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney and US President Donald Trump at the G7 summit in Kananaskis, Alberta, Canada on June 16 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett/Pool

The Group of Seven (G7) nations expressed support for Israel in a statement issued late on Monday and labelled its rival Iran as a source of instability in the Middle East, with the G7 leaders urging broader de-escalation of hostilities in the region.

The air war between Iran and Israel, which began on Friday when Israel attacked Iran with air strikes, has raised alarms in a region that had been on edge since the start of Israel's military assault on Gaza in October 2023.

“We affirm  Israel has a right to defend itself. We reiterate our support for the security of Israel,” G7 leaders said in the statement.

“Iran is the principal source of regional instability and terror,” the statement added and said the G7 was “clear Iran can never have a nuclear weapon”.

Israel attacked Iran on Friday in what it called a pre-emptive strike to prevent Tehran from developing nuclear weapons. Since then the two Middle Eastern rivals have exchanged blows, with Iranian officials reporting more than 220 deaths, mostly civilians, while Israel said 24 civilians were killed.

Iran has denied seeking nuclear weapons and said it has the right to develop nuclear technology for peaceful purposes, including enrichment, as a party to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

Israel, which is not a party to the NPT, is the only country in the Middle East widely believed to have nuclear weapons. Israel does not deny or confirm that.

US President Donald Trump planned to leave the G7 summit in Canada early to return to Washington due to the Middle East situation.

The US has so far maintained it is not involved in the Israeli attacks on Iran though Trump said on Friday the US was aware of Israel's strikes in advance and called them “excellent”. Washington has warned Tehran not to attack US interests or personnel in the region.

“We urge the resolution of the Iranian crisis leads to a broader de-escalation of hostilities in the Middle East, including a ceasefire in Gaza,” the G7 statement said, adding the nations were ready to co-ordinate on safeguarding stability in energy markets.

An Israeli strike hit Iran's state broadcaster on Monday while Trump said in a social media post “everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran”.

Separately, US secretary of state Marco Rubio  discussed the Israel-Iran war in phone calls with his British, French and EU counterparts on Monday.

Washington said Trump continued to aim for a nuclear deal with Iran.

Reuters

READ MORE:

France’s Macron says Iran is responsible for destabilising region

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday Iran bore a heavy responsibility for destabilisation of the Middle East and it had pushed ahead with ...
News
4 hours ago

Tel Aviv shares open higher as Israel-Iran attacks continue

Tel Aviv share indices opened marginally higher on Monday, as investors expressed confidence that Israel will prevail in its war in halting Iran's ...
News
1 day ago

Yemen's Houthis target Israel with ballistic missiles in co-ordination with Iran

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis said on Sunday they targeted Israel in co-ordination with Iran, the first time an Iran-aligned group has publicly ...
News
2 days ago

Germany, France, UK offer Iran talks over nuclear programme: Berlin

Germany, France and Britain are ready to hold immediate talks with Iran over Tehran's nuclear programme in a bid to de-escalate the situation in the ...
News
2 days ago

Israel and Iran strike at each other as Trump says conflict can be easily ended

Israel and Iran launched fresh attacks on each other overnight into Sunday, as US President Donald Trump said the conflict could be easily ended ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Kidnapped contractor found unharmed in Gqeberha South Africa
  2. Durban schoolgirl’s viral support for Comrades runners earns her heartfelt ... South Africa
  3. Israel and Iran strike at each other as Trump says conflict can be easily ended World
  4. Comrades runner Moira Harding's finish could easily have ended in tragedy, says ... South Africa
  5. Aarto traffic law, points demerit system rollout delayed yet again news

Latest Videos

Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial | 17 June 2025
MAGUDUMANA & BESTER BACK IN COURT