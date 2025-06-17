World

Indonesian police say two people arrested over fatal shooting in Bali villa

17 June 2025 - 09:30 By Ananda Teresia
A police line tape outside the villa after an Australian man was fatally shot and another Australian man wounded in a shooting in Badung, Bali, Indonesia, on June 14 2025.
A police line tape outside the villa after an Australian man was fatally shot and another Australian man wounded in a shooting in Badung, Bali, Indonesia, on June 14 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Sultan Anshori

Indonesian police said on Tuesday two people have been arrested over the fatal shooting of an Australian man and the wounding of another Australian man in a night-time attack in a villa on the resort island of Bali.

Police detained one person in the capital of Jakarta and another was arrested abroad, Indonesian police chief Listyo Sigit Prabowo told reporters, without providing more details on the arrests.

The shooting, which took place in a villa in the Badung regency, happened on Saturday just after midnight.

Zivan Radmanovic, 32, died at the scene, while Sanar Ghanim, 35, was seriously wounded, state news Antara reported.

Police had said two people fled from the scene on two motorcycles and the two were heard speaking English with an Australian accent.

Bali police are expected to hold a press conference to give more details about the case on Wednesday morning, said spokesperson Ariasandy.

Reuters

