World

Russian presidential security official Shoigu arrives in North Korea, reports Tass

17 June 2025 - 12:49 By Jack Kim
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has expressed 'unconditional support' for Russia's policies amid concerns by South Korean and Western officials that his country may be receiving Moscow's help with advanced military technology and economic assistance. Reuters
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has expressed 'unconditional support' for Russia's policies amid concerns by South Korean and Western officials that his country may be receiving Moscow's help with advanced military technology and economic assistance. Reuters
Image: KCNA

Russia's top presidential security adviser Sergei Shoigu was expected to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un after arriving in Pyongyang “on special instructions” from President Vladimir Putin, Russia's Tass news agency reported on Tuesday.

Shoigu will hold talks with the North Korean “leadership on implementing agreements” reached during his visit earlier this month under the comprehensive strategic partnership treaty signed by the two leaders last year, Tass reported.

It did not elaborate on the details of Shoigu's expected talks or Putin's instructions.

The visit by Shoigu is the third in nearly three months as the two countries rapidly advanced diplomatic and security ties in the past two years, including North Korea's military support for Russia in the war against Ukraine.

A Reuters investigation has found North Korea has supplied millions of artillery rounds and thousands of troops to Russia for fighting in Ukraine.

Kim has expressed “unconditional support” for Russia's policies amid concerns by South Korean and Western officials that North Korea may be receiving Moscow's help with advanced military technology and economic assistance.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Trump is receptive to contacts with North Korean leader, White House says

President Donald Trump would welcome communications with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un after having had friendly relations with Kim during his ...
News
5 days ago

North Korea says US space shield is ‘nuclear war scenario’

North Korea's foreign ministry has criticised the US Golden Dome missile defence shield project as a “very dangerous threatening initiative”, state ...
News
3 weeks ago

Putin hails 'heroes' as North Korea confirms troop deployment to Russia

North Korea confirmed for the first time on Monday that it had sent troops to fight for Russia in the war in Ukraine under orders from leader Kim ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Kidnapped contractor found unharmed in Gqeberha South Africa
  2. Durban schoolgirl’s viral support for Comrades runners earns her heartfelt ... South Africa
  3. Cops trace 'most-wanted' suspect in taxi murders South Africa
  4. Israel and Iran strike at each other as Trump says conflict can be easily ended World
  5. Dozen fatalities in KZN road crash after political party rally South Africa

Latest Videos

Trump admin weighs adding 36 countries to travel ban | REUTERS
Hunger crisis deepens in Haiti, a UN-declared famine hot spot | REUTERS