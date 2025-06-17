World

Vietnam admitted as Brics 'partner country', says Brazil

17 June 2025 - 14:58 By Gabriel Araujo
Founded in 2009, Brics has transformed into a truly global forum for co-operation among developing countries.
Image: Karen Moolman

Vietnam has been formally admitted as a "partner country" of the Brics group of major emerging economies, Brazil's government said on Friday, as the bloc presses ahead with an expansion push.

Vietnam is the 10th nation to receive this status, which allows invited countries to participate in Brics summits and other discussion sessions.

Vietnam had expressed earlier this year it was ready to discuss a partnership with Brics, whose original members were Brazil, Russia, India and China. Founded in 2009, it soon expanded to add South Africa.

"The government of Brazil welcomes the decision of the Vietnamese government," said the South American country, which holds the bloc's presidency in 2025.

"Vietnam stands out as a relevant actor in Asia. Its efforts in favor of South-South cooperation and sustainable development reinforce its convergence with the interests of the group."

The group has recently also included Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates, making it a growing diplomatic counterweight to traditional Western powers.

Belarus, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Cuba, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, Uganda and Uzbekistan are its other partner countries.

Reuters

