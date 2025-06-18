World

Former Iranian minister calls for Iranian control over Strait of Hormuz

18 June 2025 - 12:18 By Reuters
Oil tankers pass through the Strait of Hormuz.
Image: REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed/File Photo

Former Iranian economy minister Ehsan Khandouzi says tankers and liquefied natural gas cargoes should only transit the Strait of Hormuz with Iranian permission and the policy should be carried out from “tomorrow for 100 days”.

It was not immediately clear whether Khandouzi was echoing a plan under the Iranian establishment's consideration or sharing his personal opinion.

Tehran has long used the threat of blocking the narrow waterway as a means to ward off Western pressure without acting on its threats. The stakes have risen since Israel launched an air war on Iran last week after concluding the latter was on the verge of developing a nuclear weapon. Iran maintains its nuclear programme is purely for civilian purposes.

“The policy [of controlling maritime transit in the Strait] is decisive if implemented on time. Any delay in carrying it out means prolonging war inside the country,” Khandouzi posted on X on Tuesday.

Iran's oil ministry and foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Khandouzi was economy minister until last year in the cabinet of late president Ebrahim Raisi and remains close to the Iranian establishment's hardliners.

The Strait of Hormuz lies between Oman and Iran and is the primary export route for Gulf producers such as Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Iraq and Kuwait.

About 20% of the world’s daily oil consumption — around 18 million barrels — passes through the Strait of Hormuz, which is only about 33km wide at its narrowest point.

