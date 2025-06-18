WATCH | Bushiri says he prophesied Israel-Iran war

World

Bushiri says he prophesied Israel-Iran war

18 June 2025 - 21:13
ECG Jesus Nation Church leader Shepherd Bushiri.
ECG Jesus Nation Church leader Shepherd Bushiri.
Image: ECG The Jesus Nation Church Polokwane/ Facebook

Self-proclaimed Malawian prophet Shepherd Bushiri has claimed to have prophesied the war between Iran and Israel five months before it happened.

Israel launched a surprise attack on Iran, targeting its nuclear facilities and military infrastructure, citing concerns over Iran's nuclear programme. Iran responded by declaring a state of war and launching missile strikes against Israel. The attacks are continuing between the two countries, leaving hundreds dead.

In a Facebook video dated January 1 this year, Bushiri told his congregation that he saw a conflict in Tehran, Iran's capital, and warned that it might lead to an escalation.

“I saw a conflict in Tehran,” he said. “Tehran will be up in smoke. We have to pray against this conflict. It will lead into an escalation.”

Bushiri has made several prophecies that he claims have come to pass, but his ministry has been met with criticism and scepticism. Despite that, he continues to host services in Malawi and maintains a big following.

BREAKING NEWS 🚨 Major 1 saw it! #Tehran

Posted by Prophet Shepherd Bushiri on Tuesday, June 17, 2025

