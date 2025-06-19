World

Haiti's capital in the dark after residents storm hydroelectric plant

19 June 2025 - 16:17 By Harold Isaac and Kylie Madry
A man checks a light bulb during a blackout in Haiti's capital after residents from a nearby town stormed a dam and cut power in protest over government inaction against gang violence, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on June 18 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Jean Feguens Regala
Image: REUTERS/Jean Feguens Regala

Haiti's capital of Port-au-Prince was in the dark on Wednesday after residents of a nearby town stormed a dam and brought it offline in protest at government inaction over gang violence.

Gangs have tightened their grip on Haiti, with a record 1.3-million people displaced in the past six months, according to UN estimates.

Local media reported that residents of the central town of Mirebalais, to the north of Port-au-Prince, marched on Tuesday afternoon into the hydroelectric plant which powers much of the region and brought it offline.

Videos and photos circulating on social media, which Reuters was unable to immediately verify, showed them entering the building. They also reportedly toppled an electric transmission tower.

Haiti's transitional government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The outburst came after authorities and gangs faced off in Mirebalais earlier in the day, local media reported, with gangs capturing a security vehicle and setting it on fire. Reuters was not immediately able to verify images of the incident.

This would be the second time residents forcibly shuttered the hydroelectric plant in recent months. In May interim Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aime promised swift action to ensure a similar incident would not happen again.

Haitians are growing increasingly frustrated with the government as the transition council fails to deliver on promises to stabilise the nation, which has been without a president since Jovenel Moise was assassinated in 2021.

A Kenya-led, UN-backed security mission to the nation has also failed to make headway in tackling the crisis.

World leaders have increasingly called for the mission to become a formal UN peacekeeping mission, while the US and Colombia have floated deploying troops through the Organization of American States.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Hunger crisis deepens in global hotspots as famine risk rises: UN

Extreme hunger is intensifying in 13 global hot spots, with Gaza, Sudan, South Sudan, Haiti and Mali at immediate risk of famine without urgent ...
News
2 days ago

Haiti calls for urgent regional gang-fighting support as US shies off funding

Top Haitian ministers called for urgent security support from neighbours at a meeting of the Organisation of American States on Thursday, while the ...
News
3 weeks ago

Kenya, Dominican Republic call for funds for struggling Haiti security effort

The top diplomats from Kenya and the Dominican Republic met in Santo Domingo on Monday and called on the international community to fulfill and ...
News
1 month ago

Macron says joint Franco-Haiti commission will examine 'painful' past

French President Emmanuel Macron is to set up a joint Franco-Haitian commission to examine France's past with its former Caribbean colony, but he ...
News
2 months ago

Kenyan police in Haiti suffer more casualties in clashes with gangs

Two Kenyan police officers in Haiti have been seriously injured in clashes with gangs over the past week, three officers told Reuters, adding to the ...
News
2 months ago

US charges Haitian gang leader Izo with taking a US citizen hostage

Prosecutors in the US have charged powerful Haitian gang leader Johnson Andre, known as Izo, with taking of a US citizen hostage in Haiti, according ...
News
3 months ago
