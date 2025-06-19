Iran's options include closing Strait of Hormuz, MP tells news agency

Closing down the Strait of Hormuz, through which 20% of daily global oil consumption passes, is one of the options Iran could take to respond against its enemies, a member of the Iranian parliament national security committee presidium, Behnam Saeedi, told the semi-official Mehr News Agency on Thursday.
Iran has in the past threatened to close the Strait of Hormuz to traffic in retaliation for Western pressure, and shipping sources said on Wednesday that commercial ships were avoiding Iran's waters around the strait.
