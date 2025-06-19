An Israeli military spokesperson said on Thursday the military struck Iranian nuclear sites in Bushehr, Isfahan and Natanz — and continued to target additional facilities.
Bushehr is Iran's only operating nuclear power plant, which sits on the Gulf coast, and uses Russian fuel that Russia takes back when it is spent to reduce proliferation risk.
The Russian embassy in Iran said earlier on Thursday Bushehr was operating normally and it did not see any security threats.
Israeli military says it struck Iran nuclear sites including on Gulf coast
