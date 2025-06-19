World

Israeli military says it struck Iran nuclear sites including on Gulf coast

19 June 2025 - 13:05 By Jana Choukeir and Ahmed Elimam
A fire burns at South Pars gas field, in Tonbak, Bushehr province, Iran, in this screen grab from a handout video released on June 14 2025.
Image: Social Media/via REUTERS

An Israeli military spokesperson said on Thursday the military struck Iranian nuclear sites in Bushehr, Isfahan and Natanz — and continued to target additional facilities.

Bushehr is Iran's only operating nuclear power plant, which sits on the Gulf coast, and uses Russian fuel that Russia takes back when it is spent to reduce proliferation risk.

The Russian embassy in Iran said earlier on Thursday Bushehr was operating normally and it did not see any security threats.

