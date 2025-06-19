World

Turkey ups border security as Iran-Israel conflict rages

19 June 2025 - 16:29 By Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ece Toksabay
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Turkey has stepped up security on its border with Iran since the start of Tehran's conflict with Israel, but has not yet seen any increase in people trying to cross the frontier, a Turkish defence ministry source said on Thursday.
Turkey has stepped up security on its border with Iran since the start of Tehran's conflict with Israel, but has not yet seen any increase in people trying to cross the frontier, a Turkish defence ministry source said on Thursday.
Image: Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

Turkey has stepped up security on its border with Iran since the start of Tehran's conflict with Israel, but has not yet seen any increase in people trying to cross the frontier, a Turkish defence ministry source said on Thursday.

Turkey — a Nato member which shares a 560km border with Iran — has condemned Israel's attacks on Iran, saying they violate international law.

It has also offered to help arrange a resumption of nuclear talks between Iran and the US.

“Intense security precautions have been taken via additional measures at all our borders including with Iran,” the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

There were no signs of “a mass immigration wave towards Turkey”, the source added.

Turkey already hosts millions of refugees, most of them from another neighbour, Syria, and says it cannot take any more.

On Wednesday, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan condemned Israel's attacks on Iran as “state terrorism” and said Turkey would raise its own defences to such a level that “nobody will even consider” attacking it.

Turkey has long said it is working to build up its defences, including long-range missiles — though officials and analysts say its plan for a “steel dome” defence system along the lines of Israel's “iron dome” is years away.

Barin Kayaoglu, a professor of international relations at Ankara Social Sciences University, said that while Turkey's air defence systems could be effective if Ankara faced conflict scenarios such as the fighting between Iran and Israel, more units were needed.

“Turkey needs to gain range, altitude and anti-ballistic missile capabilities,” he told Reuters. Any “steel dome” system “probably needs another five or six years”.

Reuters

READ MORE

WATCH | Bushiri says he prophesied Israel-Iran war

Self-proclaimed Malawian prophet Shepherd Bushiri has claimed to have prophesied the war between Iran and Israel five months before it happened.
News
23 hours ago

Israeli military says it struck Iran nuclear sites including on Gulf coast

An Israeli military spokesperson said on Thursday the military struck nuclear sites in Bushehr, Isfahan and Natanz, and continued to target ...
News
7 hours ago

Iran's options include closing Strait of Hormuz, MP tells news agency

Closing down the Strait of Hormuz, through which 20% of daily global oil consumption passes, is one of the options Iran could take to respond against ...
News
7 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. IN PICS | Woman 'assaulted' at Sandton mall in fight over missing phone South Africa
  2. Father of six behind bars for life after brutal rape spree in Cape Town South Africa
  3. 90 people found living in Houghton property meant for single family South Africa
  4. WATCH | Fight at Gas Motor Show in Durban to be investigated South Africa
  5. Joburg residents urged to register for free electricity before end of July South Africa

Latest Videos

GRAPHIC WARNING: Kenyan protestors clash with police over killing of blogger | ...
Hunger crisis deepens in Haiti, a UN-declared famine hot spot | REUTERS