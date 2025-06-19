World

US will strike North Korea if South attacked with nukes, South's spy chief nominee says

19 June 2025 - 09:07 By Jack Kim
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meets with secretary of Russia's Security Council Sergei Shoigu, in Pyongyang, North Korea, June 17, 2025.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meets with secretary of Russia's Security Council Sergei Shoigu, in Pyongyang, North Korea, June 17, 2025.
Image: KCNA via REUTERS

South Korea's nominee for spy agency director said on Thursday he believed the US would strike North Korea with nuclear weapons if Pyongyang launched a nuclear attack against South Korea.

Lee Jong-seok made the comment during a nomination hearing in answer to a question if he believed Washington would strike the North and put Americans at risk from a country even if Pyongyang has deployed intercontinental ballistic missiles.

“Yes, that is my belief,” Lee said, after saying the hypothetical scenario of South Korea coming under the North's nuclear attack is directly related to the security alliance between the two countries.

North Korea has for years pursued a nuclear programme and is believed to have stockpiled fissile materials to build atomic weapons though it has not tested a missile mounted with such a weapon.

Lee is nominated to lead South Korea's National Intelligence Service under new liberal President Lee Jae Myung who took office on June 4.

Reuters

READ MORE

Trump is receptive to contacts with North Korean leader, White House says

President Donald Trump would welcome communications with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un after having had friendly relations with Kim during his ...
News
1 week ago

Russian presidential security official Shoigu arrives in North Korea, reports Tass

Russia's top presidential security adviser Sergei Shoigu was expected to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un after arriving in Pyongyang "on special ...
News
1 day ago

US military's logistics drill aims to burnish East Asia crisis response

Drills in East Asia this summer by the US military body charged with moving munitions and equipment will help it better co-ordinate and communicate ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. IN PICS | Woman 'assaulted' at Sandton mall in fight over missing phone South Africa
  2. WATCH | Fight at Gas Motor Show in Durban to be investigated South Africa
  3. WATCH | Bushiri says he prophesied Israel-Iran war World
  4. School pupil fatally stabbed in Pretoria South Africa
  5. Asset Forfeiture Unit obtains preservation order in illegal mining case South Africa

Latest Videos

Heavy rain triggers floods, landslides in Congo | REUTERS
Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial | 19 June 2025