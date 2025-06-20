World

Gaza faces a man-made drought as water systems collapse, says Unicef

20 June 2025 - 12:58 By Olivia Le Poidevin
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Palestinian children gather near containers used for water in Gaza City. File photo.
Palestinian children gather near containers used for water in Gaza City. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Mahmoud Issa

Gaza is facing a man-made drought as its water systems collapse, the UN's children agency said on Friday.

“Children will begin to die of thirst. Only 40% of drinking water production facilities remain functional,” Unicef spokesperson James Elder told reporters in Geneva. “We are way below emergency standards in terms of drinking water for people in Gaza.”

Unicef also reported a 50% increase in children aged six months to five years admitted for treatment of malnutrition from April to May in Gaza, and half-a-million people going hungry.

It said the US-backed aid distribution system run by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) was “making a desperate situation worse”.

On Friday at least 25 people awaiting aid trucks or seeking aid were killed by Israeli fire south of Netzarim in central Gaza Strip, according to local health authorities.

On Thursday at least 51 people were killed by Israeli gunfire and military strikes, including 12 people who tried to approach a site operated by the GHF in the central Gaza Strip.

Elder, who was recently in Gaza, said he had many testimonials of women and children injured while trying to receive food aid, including a young boy who was wounded by a tank shell and later died of his injuries.

He said a lack of public clarity on when the sites, some of which are in combat zones, were open was causing mass casualty events.

“There have been instances where information [was] shared that a site is open. Then it's communicated on social media that they're closed, but that information was shared when Gaza's internet was down and people had no access to it.”

On Wednesday the GHF said it had distributed three million meals across three of its aid sites without an incident.

On Friday at least 12 people were killed in an air strike on a house belonging to the Ayyash family in Deir Al-Balah, taking the day's death toll to 37.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Nine EU countries call for talks on ending trade with Israeli settlements

Nine EU countries have called on the European Commission to come up with proposals on how to discontinue EU trade with Israeli settlements in the ...
News
1 hour ago

Hunger crisis deepens in global hotspots as famine risk rises: UN

Extreme hunger is intensifying in 13 global hot spots, with Gaza, Sudan, South Sudan, Haiti and Mali at immediate risk of famine without urgent ...
News
2 days ago

Israel threatens to make Tehran 'burn' after Iranian retaliatory strikes

Iran and Israel traded missiles and air strikes on Saturday, the day after Israel launched a sweeping air offensive against its old enemy, killing ...
News
5 days ago

From South Sudan to Gaza, private firms deliver aid and face questions

Run by former US soldiers and officials, Fogbow says it provides vital aid to people in need in war-ravaged South Sudan
Africa
6 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Joburg residents urged to register for free electricity before end of July South Africa
  2. Father of six behind bars for life after brutal rape spree in Cape Town South Africa
  3. 90 people found living in Houghton property meant for single family South Africa
  4. IN PICS | Woman 'assaulted' at Sandton mall in fight over missing phone South Africa
  5. Toyota clears the air on insurer’s lawsuit over 2022 Durban floods news

Latest Videos

Gazan mother risks life on failed trip to find food for her kids | REUTERS
'Major anomaly': Elon Musk's Starship rocket blows up again | REUTERS