World

Hurricane Erick weakens to tropical storm over Mexico, leaves trail of damage

20 June 2025 - 07:15 By Aida Pelaez-Fernandez and Jose Cortes
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
People remove palm leaves along the shoreline as Erick weakened to a tropical storm Thursday, following its landfall as a major hurricane on Mexico's southern Pacific coast, in San Agustinillo, Oaxaca state, Mexico, June 19, 2025.
People remove palm leaves along the shoreline as Erick weakened to a tropical storm Thursday, following its landfall as a major hurricane on Mexico's southern Pacific coast, in San Agustinillo, Oaxaca state, Mexico, June 19, 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata

Erick weakened to a tropical storm after making landfall as a major hurricane on Mexico's southern Pacific coast on Thursday, leaving flooded streets, damaged boats and buildings in Oaxaca as authorities warned of dangerous rains.

Erick made landfall as a Category 3 hurricane near the resort town Puerto Escondido about 5:30am local time (1130 GMT). By midafternoon, it had slowed to a tropical storm as it moved inland, with sustained winds weakening to 50mph (85kph).

In coastal towns, residents began clearing debris. “There are many boats sunk here,” said fisherman Eduardo Gonzalez in Puerto Escondido. “We're here to help our colleagues.”

Officials cautioned that Erick's intense rains remained dangerous.

“Life-threatening flooding and mudslides are expected, especially in areas of steep terrain,” the US National Hurricane Center said, forecasting up to 8 inches (20cm) of rain for Guerrero state with up to 4 inches for its neighbouring Oaxaca and Michoacan states.

Mexico's environment ministry also had warned of waves of up to 10 meters (33 feet).

No deaths were immediately reported, Laura Velazquez, the head of Mexico's civil protection agency, said at a press conference.

Two hospitals had suffered damage and power supply was compromised, she added. State-owned utility CFE reported that more than 123,000 users had lost power in Oaxaca, with service restored to 26% by late morning.

Oaxaca Governor Salomon Jara said roads and highways were significantly damaged.

Erick is the earliest major hurricane to make landfall in the eastern Pacific, meteorologists from AccuWeather said.

“Rapid intensification near coastal cities is a major concern this hurricane season...as water temperatures continue to increase,” said Alex DaSilva, AccuWeather lead hurricane expert.

Areas about Acapulco are especially vulnerable, AccuWeather said, as the beach town is still recovering from the impact of Hurricane Otis which hit in 2023.

Reuters

READ MORE:

'Extremely dangerous' hurricane Erick looms over Mexico's Pacific coast

Hurricane Erick, now an extremely dangerous category 4 storm, was located very near Mexico's southern Pacific coast and is expected to make landfall ...
News
20 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Joburg residents urged to register for free electricity before end of July South Africa
  2. Father of six behind bars for life after brutal rape spree in Cape Town South Africa
  3. 90 people found living in Houghton property meant for single family South Africa
  4. IN PICS | Woman 'assaulted' at Sandton mall in fight over missing phone South Africa
  5. North West road rage suspects arrested after murder of elderly couple South Africa

Latest Videos

Watch Shaka iLembe S2 on DStv Compact
Hurricane Erick makes landfall in Mexico as Category 3 storm, extreme weather ...