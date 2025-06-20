World

Nine EU countries call for talks on ending trade with Israeli settlements

20 June 2025 - 11:53 By Lili Bayer
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The EU is Israel's biggest trading partner, accounting for about a third of its goods trade. File photo.
The EU is Israel's biggest trading partner, accounting for about a third of its goods trade. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Yves Herman

Nine EU countries have called on the European Commission to come up with proposals on how to discontinue EU trade with Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories, according to a letter seen by Reuters on Thursday.

The letter, addressed to EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, was signed by foreign ministers from Belgium, Finland, Ireland, Luxembourg, Poland, Portugal, Slovenia, Spain and Sweden.

The EU is Israel's biggest trading partner, accounting about a third of its total goods trade. Two-way goods trade between the bloc and Israel stood at €42.6bn (R885,76bn) last year, though it was unclear how much of that trade involved settlements.

The ministers pointed to a July 2024 advisory opinion from the International Court of Justice, which said Israel's occupation of Palestinian territories and settlements are illegal. It said states should take steps to prevent trade or investment relations that help maintain the situation.

“We have not seen a proposal to initiate discussions on how to effectively discontinue trade of goods and services with the illegal settlements,” the ministers wrote. “We need the European Commission to develop proposals for concrete measures to ensure compliance by the EU with the obligations identified by the court.”

Israel-Iran air war enters second week as Europe pushes diplomacy

Israel and Iran's air war entered a second week on Friday and European officials sought to draw Tehran back to the negotiating table after President ...
News
7 hours ago

Israel's diplomatic mission to the EU did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Belgian foreign minister Maxime Prevot said Europe must ensure trade policy is in line with international law.

“Trade cannot be disconnected from our legal and moral responsibilities,” he said. “This is about ensuring EU policies do not contribute, directly or indirectly, to the perpetuation of an illegal situation.”

The ministers' letter comes before a meeting in Brussels on June 23 where EU foreign ministers are set to discuss the bloc's relationship with Israel.

Ministers are expected to receive an assessment on whether Israel is complying with a human rights clause in a pact governing its political and economic ties with Europe, after the bloc decided to review Israel's adherence to the agreement due to the situation in Gaza.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Women’s Asian Cup qualifiers postponed due to Israel-Iran conflict, Singapore FA says

Women's Asian Cup qualifiers scheduled for next week in Jordan have been postponed due to the air war between Iran and Israel, the Football ...
Sport
7 hours ago

Kenya urges respect for diplomatic missions after strike near Israel embassy

A senior Kenyan official said foreign diplomatic missions must be protected by Iran and Israel after a strike on Tel Aviv's Ramat Gan area on ...
News
20 hours ago

Turkey ups border security as Iran-Israel conflict rages

Turkey says intense security precautions have been taken via additional measures at all its borders, including with Iran.
News
21 hours ago

Iran's options include closing Strait of Hormuz, MP tells news agency

Closing down the Strait of Hormuz, through which 20% of daily global oil consumption passes, is one of the options Iran could take to respond against ...
News
1 day ago

China to assist citizens in Israel to evacuate to Egypt from Friday

China's embassy in Israel will assist Chinese citizens who want to evacuate to leave in batches beginning on Friday, the embassy said in a notice on ...
News
1 day ago

Trump faces uproar from MAGA base over possible Iran strike

The prospect of a US strike against Iran has exposed divisions in the coalition of supporters that brought President Donald Trump to power, with some ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Joburg residents urged to register for free electricity before end of July South Africa
  2. Father of six behind bars for life after brutal rape spree in Cape Town South Africa
  3. 90 people found living in Houghton property meant for single family South Africa
  4. IN PICS | Woman 'assaulted' at Sandton mall in fight over missing phone South Africa
  5. Toyota clears the air on insurer’s lawsuit over 2022 Durban floods news

Latest Videos

Gazan mother risks life on failed trip to find food for her kids | REUTERS
'Major anomaly': Elon Musk's Starship rocket blows up again | REUTERS