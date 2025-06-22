World

Airlines keep avoiding Middle East airspace after US attack on Iran

22 June 2025 - 09:30 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Missiles launched from Iran towards Israel are seen from Hebron, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, amid the Iran-Israel conflict, June 22, 2025.
Missiles launched from Iran towards Israel are seen from Hebron, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, amid the Iran-Israel conflict, June 22, 2025.
Image: Mussa Qawasma/Reuters

Airlines continued to avoid large parts of the Middle East on Sunday after US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites, according to flight tracking website FlightRadar24, with traffic already skirting airspace in the region due to recent missile exchanges.

“Following US attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities, commercial traffic in the region is operating as it has since new airspace restrictions were put into place last week,” FlightRadar24 said on social media platform X.

Its website showed airlines were not flying in the airspace over Iran, Iraq, Syria and Israel. They have chosen other routings such as north via the Caspian Sea or south via Egypt and Saudi Arabia, even if it results in higher fuel and crew costs and longer flight times.

Missile and drone barrages in an expanding number of conflict zones globally represent a high risk to airline traffic.

Since Israel launched strikes on Iran on June 13, carriers have suspended flights to destinations in the affected countries, though there have been some evacuation flights from neighbouring nations and some bringing stranded Israelis home.

Japan's foreign ministry said on Sunday it had evacuated 21 people, including 16 Japanese nationals, from Iran overland to Azerbaijan. It said it was the second such evacuation since Thursday and that it would conduct further evacuations if necessary.

New Zealand's government said on Sunday it would send a Hercules military transport plane to the Middle East on standby to evacuate New Zealanders from the region.

It said in a statement that government personnel and a C-130J Hercules aircraft would leave Auckland on Monday. The plane would take some days to reach the region, it said.

The government was also in talks with commercial airlines to assess how they may be able to assist, it added.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Trump says Iran's key nuclear sites 'obliterated' by US air strikes

US forces struck Iran's three main nuclear sites, President Donald Trump said late on Saturday, and he warned Tehran it would face more devastating ...
News
7 hours ago

Europe seeks to revive Iran diplomacy, US considers strikes

European foreign ministers are meeting their Iranian counterpart on Friday, seeking a path back to diplomacy over its contested nuclear programme ...
News
2 days ago

Trump says Iran must make peace or 'we will go after' other targets

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that Iran must now make peace or "we will go after" other targets in Iran after US strikes that he said ...
News
5 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Joburg residents urged to register for free electricity before end of July South Africa
  2. Wanted Mozambican kidnapper killed by cops in Fourways South Africa
  3. Transport department ‘weighing’ extending validity of driving licences news
  4. Trump says Iran's key nuclear sites 'obliterated' by US air strikes World
  5. Case of five men accused of murdering Aserie Ndlovu, partner postponed South Africa

Latest Videos

KZN bus crash victims' funeral service in Vryheid
Elio | Official Trailer