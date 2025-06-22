World

Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel, judiciary news outlet reports

22 June 2025 - 09:03 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Iran has executed a man convicted of spying for Israel.
Iran has executed a man convicted of spying for Israel.
Image: 123RF

A man named Majid Moseybi was executed in Iran, the judiciary news outlet Mizan reported on Sunday, after he was convicted of spying for Israel and seeking to share sensitive information with its intelligence agency Mossad.

Mizan did not detail when Moseybi was arrested.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Israel says it killed top Iran commander during attacks by both sides

Israel said on Saturday it had killed a veteran Iranian commander during attacks by both sides in the more than week-long air war, while Tehran said ...
News
14 hours ago

Israel-Iran air war enters second week as Europe pushes diplomacy

Israel and Iran's air war entered a second week on Friday and European officials sought to draw Tehran back to the negotiating table after President ...
News
2 days ago

Senior Iranian official: European proposals in Geneva unrealistic

A senior Iranian official called European proposals at nuclear talks in Geneva “unrealistic,” warning they could block any deal. The comments ...
News
21 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Joburg residents urged to register for free electricity before end of July South Africa
  2. Wanted Mozambican kidnapper killed by cops in Fourways South Africa
  3. Transport department ‘weighing’ extending validity of driving licences news
  4. Trump says Iran's key nuclear sites 'obliterated' by US air strikes World
  5. Case of five men accused of murdering Aserie Ndlovu, partner postponed South Africa

Latest Videos

KZN bus crash victims' funeral service in Vryheid
Elio | Official Trailer