A man named Majid Moseybi was executed in Iran, the judiciary news outlet Mizan reported on Sunday, after he was convicted of spying for Israel and seeking to share sensitive information with its intelligence agency Mossad.
Mizan did not detail when Moseybi was arrested.
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel, judiciary news outlet reports
