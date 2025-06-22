World

Iran says it reserves all options on response to 'outrageous' US strikes

22 June 2025 - 09:02 By Reuters
Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei rejected Donald Trump's demand for unconditional surrender.
Image: Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS

Iran reserves all options to defend itself after US strikes on its nuclear facilities, foreign minister Abbas Araqchi said on Sunday on X, saying the attacks were “outrageous and will have everlasting consequences”.

Reuters

