Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation said on Sunday it would not allow the development of its “national industry” — an apparent reference to the country's nuclear development — to be stopped.
It also said the attacks on its nuclear sites violate international law, without clarifying the extent of the damage from the US strikes that President Donald Trump announced earlier.
Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation says it will not allow nuclear development to stop
