Anti-war activists protest outside the White House following the latest exchange of missile strikes between Iran and Israel, in Washington, D.C, June 18, 2025. Image: Kevin Mohatt/Reuters
No radioactive traces have been detected in the environment of Saudi Arabia or other Arab Gulf states after the US strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities, Saudi Arabia's nuclear regulator said in a post on X on Sunday.
Saudi regulator says no radiation detected after US strikes on Iran
Image: Kevin Mohatt/Reuters
Reuters
