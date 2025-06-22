World

Trump says Iran must make peace or 'we will go after' other targets

22 June 2025 - 09:10 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
US President Donald Trump walks alongside vice president JD Vance, secretary of state Marco Rubio and defense secretary Pete Hegseth to deliver an address to the nation at the White House in Washington on Saturday, following US strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities.
US President Donald Trump walks alongside vice president JD Vance, secretary of state Marco Rubio and defense secretary Pete Hegseth to deliver an address to the nation at the White House in Washington on Saturday, following US strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities.
Image: Carlos Barria/Reuters

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that Iran must now make peace or “we will go after” other targets in Iran after US strikes that he said “obliterated” Iranian nuclear sites.

“There will be either peace or there will be tragedy for Iran far greater than we have witnessed over the last eight days,” Trump said in a nationally televised speech at the White House.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Trump says Iran's key nuclear sites 'obliterated' by US air strikes

US forces struck Iran's three main nuclear sites, President Donald Trump said late on Saturday, and he warned Tehran it would face more devastating ...
News
8 hours ago

UN chief Guterres says US strike on Iran a dangerous escalation

UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres on Saturday branded the US strikes on Iran as a “dangerous escalation in a region already on the edge — and a ...
News
5 hours ago

Israel-Iran air war enters second week as Europe pushes diplomacy

Israel and Iran's air war entered a second week on Friday and European officials sought to draw Tehran back to the negotiating table after President ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Joburg residents urged to register for free electricity before end of July South Africa
  2. Wanted Mozambican kidnapper killed by cops in Fourways South Africa
  3. Transport department ‘weighing’ extending validity of driving licences news
  4. Trump says Iran's key nuclear sites 'obliterated' by US air strikes World
  5. Case of five men accused of murdering Aserie Ndlovu, partner postponed South Africa

Latest Videos

KZN bus crash victims' funeral service in Vryheid
Elio | Official Trailer