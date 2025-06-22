US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that Iran must now make peace or “we will go after” other targets in Iran after US strikes that he said “obliterated” Iranian nuclear sites.
“There will be either peace or there will be tragedy for Iran far greater than we have witnessed over the last eight days,” Trump said in a nationally televised speech at the White House.
Reuters
Trump says Iran must make peace or 'we will go after' other targets
Image: Carlos Barria/Reuters
US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that Iran must now make peace or “we will go after” other targets in Iran after US strikes that he said “obliterated” Iranian nuclear sites.
“There will be either peace or there will be tragedy for Iran far greater than we have witnessed over the last eight days,” Trump said in a nationally televised speech at the White House.
Reuters
READ MORE:
Trump says Iran's key nuclear sites 'obliterated' by US air strikes
UN chief Guterres says US strike on Iran a dangerous escalation
Israel-Iran air war enters second week as Europe pushes diplomacy
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos