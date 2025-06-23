China says US attack on Iran has damaged its credibility

China says the US attack on Iran's nuclear facilities has damaged Washington's credibility and warned the situation “may go out of control”, its state broadcaster reported after a UN Security Council meeting on Sunday.
President Donald Trump said the US had “obliterated” Tehran's key nuclear sites, joining Israel in the biggest Western military action against the Islamic republic since its 1979 revolution.
The security council met on Sunday to discuss US strikes on Iran's nuclear sites as Russia, China and Pakistan proposed the 15-member body should adopt a resolution calling for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire in the Middle East.
China's UN ambassador Fu Cong said parties should restrain the “impulse of force, avoid worsening conflicts and adding fuel to the fire”, according to the state broadcaster CCTV.
Fu said parties, especially Israel, “should immediately cease fire to prevent the situation escalating and avoid the spillover of war”.
Iran was hurt “but US credibility was also damaged — as a country and as a participant in any international negotiations”, Fu said.
State media commentary late on Sunday said the US move was dangerous and provocative. The Global Times newspaper, in an opinion piece, said external military interference would never bring peace and only “deepen regional hatred and trauma”.
Separately, Guo Jiakun, a spokesperson for China's foreign ministry, said on Monday Chinese citizens in Iran who were willing to leave had been evacuated to safe areas.
With the help of China's foreign ministry, the Chinese embassy in Iran and other authorities, “3,125 Chinese citizens have been safely evacuated from Iran”, Guo told a press briefing.
Guo added that the number included residents of Hong Kong and democratically-governed Taiwan, which China considers its own territory.
The Chinese embassy in Israel has organised the evacuation of more than 500 citizens from the country, Guo told the briefing.
China says US attack on Iran has damaged its credibility
