Explosions heard over Qatar capital Doha after Iran threat to retaliate for US strikes

23 June 2025 - 19:31 By Reuters
A satellite view shows an overview of Fordow underground complex, after the US struck the underground nuclear facility, near Qom, Iran, on June 22 2025.
Image: Maxar Technologies/ Reuters

Explosions were heard over Qatar's capital Doha on Monday, a Reuters witness reported, shortly after a Western diplomat said there had been a credible Iranian threat against the US-run al Udeid airbase in the Gulf Arab state since midday.

The diplomat spoke soon after Qatar announced it had closed its air space temporarily to ensure the safety of residents and visitors. Earlier, the US embassy in Qatar had advised Americans to shelter in place, out of what it said was “an abundance of caution”.

Iran has issued threats to retaliate against the US after US bombers dropped 30,000-pound bunker-busters on the country's underground nuclear installations over the weekend, while President Donald Trump openly raised the possibility of the Iranian government being toppled.

Earlier on Monday, Israel struck a jail for political prisoners in Tehran in a potent demonstration that it was expanding its targets beyond military and nuclear sites to aim squarely at the pillars of Iran's ruling system.

Two US officials said Washington assessed that Iran could carry out attacks targeting American forces in the Middle East soon, though the US is still seeking a diplomatic resolution that would see Tehran forgo any reprisal.

Despite Iran's threats to challenge oil shipments from the Gulf, oil prices largely held steady, suggesting traders doubted the Islamic Republic would follow through on any action that would disrupt global supplies.

Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araqchi met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow as Tehran sought backing from one of its last major power friends for its next steps.

