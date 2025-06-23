World

FACTBOX | Airlines suspend Middle East flights

The Israel-Iran conflict is causing flight and sale cancellations

23 June 2025 - 16:21 By Reuters
This satellite image shows a close-up view of destroyed buildings at Isfahan nuclear technology site after it was hit by US strikes, in Isfahan, Iran, on June 22 2025.
Image: Maxar Technologies/Reuters

Israel's strikes against Iran have prompted international airlines to halt flights to some Middle East destinations due to air space closures and safety concerns.

As the conflict entered a new phase after the US attack on Iranian nuclear sites, some airlines moved to cancel flights to hubs like Dubai and Qatar's Doha.

Below are some of the airlines that have cancelled their flights to and from the region:

AIRBALTIC

Latvia's airBaltic said that all flights to and from Tel Aviv until September 30 had been cancelled.

AEROFLOT

Russia's Aeroflot said that it had cancelled flights between Moscow and Tehran, and made changes to other routes in the Middle East.

AIR EUROPA

The Spanish airline said that it has cancelled its flights to and from Tel Aviv until July 31.

AIR FRANCE-KLM

The French flag carrier suspended flights to Tel Aviv until July 14 and to and from Beirut until June 25. Air France is also cancelling flights to and from Dubai and Riyadh until June 24.

KLM said that it had cancelled all its flights to and from Tel Aviv until at least July 1 and added that some flights to, from or via Beirut until June 29 may be disrupted.

DELTA AIR LINES

The US carrier said that travel to, from, or through Tel Aviv may be affected until August 31.

EL AL ISRAEL AIRLINES

The carrier said that it had cancelled its regular flight schedule for EL AL and Sundor through June 27. Additionally, flights scheduled to depart through July 15 have been closed for new bookings until the security situation becomes clearer.

ETIHAD AIRWAYS

Etihad said it had cancelled flights between Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv until July 15.

EMIRATES

Emirates said that it had temporarily suspended flights to and from Iran (Tehran) and Iraq (Baghdad and Basra) until and including June 30.

FINNAIR

The Finnish airline cancelled its flights to and from Doha through to June 30, as well as flight AY1982 on July 1. Finnair added that it is not flying through the airspace of Iraq, Iran, Syria or Israel.

FLYDUBAI

Flydubai said that it had temporarily suspended flights to and from Iran, Iraq, Israel and Syria until June 30.

IAG

IAG-owned British Airways said that its flights to Tel Aviv remain suspended until July 31 and flights to Amman and Bahrain are suspended up to and including June 30.

The British carrier was set to resume Dubai and Doha flights on June 23 after cancelling routes to and from those airports the day before.

IAG's low-cost airline, Iberia Express, had previously said that it had cancelled its flights to Tel Aviv until June 30.

Iberia cancelled its flights to Doha or Dubai until June 24.

ISRAIR

The Israeli airline said that it had cancelled all its flights from and to Israel until June 30. Israir is stopping the sale of all its flights until July 7 (inclusive).

ITA AIRWAYS

The Italian Airline said that it would extend the suspension of Tel Aviv flights until July 31, including two flights scheduled on August 1.

LUFTHANSA GROUP

Lufthansa said that it had suspended all flights to and from Beirut until and including June 30 and to and from Tel Aviv and Tehran until and including July 31. Flights to and from Amman and Erbil are cancelled until and including July 11. The German airline added that it would also refrain from using the airspace of the countries concerned until further notice.

PEGASUS

The Turkish airline said that it had cancelled flights to Iran until July 30 and flights to Iraq, Lebanon and Jordan until June 30.

QATAR AIRWAYS

Qatar Airways said that it had temporarily cancelled flights to and from Iraq, Iran and Syria.

RYANAIR

Ryanair said that it had cancelled flights to and from Tel Aviv until September 30.

SINGAPORE AIRLINES

The Asian carrier cancelled flying from Singapore to Dubai until June 25.

TAROM

Romania's flag carrier said that it had suspended all commercial flights to and from Tel Aviv, Beirut and Amman until June 24.

TUS AIRWAYS

The Cypriot airline cancelled all its flights to and from Israel scheduled until June 30 (inclusive). Flights scheduled for departure between July 1 and July 7 are currently closed for sale, pending further developments, it said.

UNITED AIRLINES

The US carrier said that travel to and from Tel Aviv may be affected between June 13 and August 1. Flights to Dubai between June 18 and July 3 may also be affected.

WIZZ AIR

Wizz Air said it had suspended its operations to and from Tel Aviv and Amman until September 15. The Hungarian airline will also avoid overflying Israeli, Iraqi, Irani and Syrian airspace until further notice.

Reuters

