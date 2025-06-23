How middlemen funnel illegal Chinese vapes into the US

Customs brokers do not buy or sell goods themselves. Rather, they are paid by others, usually the importer, to help navigate the customs process by submitting documents and fielding inquiries from border officials, according to Lenny Feldman, a managing partner at the law firm Sandler, Travis & Rosenberg.
Customs brokers may be breaking the law if they are found to have not conducted proper due diligence, said Feldman.
Speaking briefly to Reuters at his office in April, Kim said his firm did not deal with vape shipments any more after exiting the business last year.
He said a former employee of his firm got him into working with vape clients and took those customers with her when she left.
However, the FDA data reviewed by Reuters showed that vape-related shipments handled by Kim have continued throughout 2025, including in June. The FDA, which was directed to fire 3,500 employees in March, works with CBP to catch unauthorised vape shipments at the border.
A spokesperson for CBP told Reuters the agency seized more than three-million units of illegal vapes valued at $76m (R1.37bn) in 2024. “CBP has encountered bad actors exploiting shipments to transit illicit goods, including illegal vapes, synthetic opioids, precursor chemicals and related paraphernalia,” the spokesperson said.
The FDA said over the past two years, efforts by the FDA and CBP had led to the seizure of about 7.1-million e-cigarettes with an estimated retail value of more than $136m (R2.45bn).
Secretary of health and human services Robert F Kennedy Jnr said the administration would “wipe out” fruity and sweet-flavoured vapes from China that appeal to children. “We are going to get rid of them,” he told the Senate committee on health, education, labour and pensions in May.
Illinois Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi said middlemen such as Kim bear some responsibility for the flood of vapes, but lays most of the blame with the FDA, which he accuses of sitting idle while illegal vapes flood into the country.
“The FDA is a disaster. It's asleep at the switch,” he said. “You have illicit vapes all over the place.”
The Trump administration's tariffs on China, as well as vape seizures, have already dented supply, Reuters reported this month. Vape shipments recorded by the FDA collapsed in May, with a shortage of popular brand Geek Bar in particular.
The FDA has authorised 34 different vape products made by companies such as British American Tobacco (BAT) and Altria, but no fruity or sweet flavoured vapes the FDA says could appeal to children.
Yet executives at BAT estimate unauthorised devices make up 70% of vape sales in the US, valuing their sales at $8.14bn (R147bn) last year.
The supply chain ferrying illegal Chinese-made vapes into the US mostly operates in plain sight.
It starts with a network of exporters based in China. After a vape shipment clears customs in the US, it is passed to its US buyer — usually a distributor, which then sells them to smaller wholesalers and retailers nationwide.
The FDA collects data on US-based recipients of vape shipments. The largest in 2024 was Reynolds American, the US subsidiary of BAT.
But the top 10 largest US vape recipients also included six obscure firms, opened in 2023 or 2024 and sometimes operating out of residential homes.
The second-largest recipient of vape shipments in 2024 was a Chicago-based company called Somo Trade, established in 2023, Reuters analysis of FDA data and state business filings show.
A woman at the business' address, a residential home on Chicago's north side, told a Reuters reporter the property was not involved in the vape business.
Another recipient of vapes, Rongda Trade, is registered to a house on the same street as Somo Trade, opened the same month and has already been shut down, its filings show. No-one answered the door when Reuters visited the address.
No-one answered at a residential address linked to Lila Trade on Chicago's southwest side, either. The name of the registered agent, Xiaohong Dai, was not among those listed on four mailboxes out front.
Reuters could not find websites for any of the firms and their state business filings did not contain contact information.
Meanwhile, in February, New York attorney-general Letitia James sued 13 companies which she said were major US vape distributors, accusing them of working closely with Chinese manufacturers to fuel the unauthorised vape industry.
“Together, defendants have established an industry for flavoured e-cigarettes, particularly disposable vapes, and staked out their own lucrative shares in the soaring market,” the complaint states. “All have engaged in reprehensible, illegal conduct and aim to addict youth to their products.”
Mitch Zeller, former head of the FDA's Centre for Tobacco Products during the Obama, Trump and Biden administrations, placed the blame on US-based distributors, such as those named in James' lawsuit, for feeding demand.
“There's only a handful of middlemen, middle companies, responsible for taking the illegal, imported stuff being misclassified and mislabelled and getting it into interstate commerce,” he said.
Reuters
