Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba to skip Nato summit, source says

23 June 2025 - 11:45 By Yoshifumi Takemoto
Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has attended every Nato summit since 2022, when the country was first invited to participate after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Image: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images/ File photo

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba will cancel his attendance at the Nato summit in The Hague this week, a source with direct knowledge said on Monday.

Ishiba was cancelling the trip because a planned meeting between Nato and the group of four Indo-Pacific nations (IP4) would likely not take place, and because a meeting with US President Donald Trump was also unlikely, Fuji Television reported.

South Korea and Australia, which along with Japan and New Zealand, make up the IP4, have also said their leaders would not attend the Nato summit meeting. Trump had wanted to hold a summit meeting with the IP4, a second source told Reuters.

The sources declined to be identified because they were not authorised to speak to media.

Foreign minister Takeshi Iwaya will represent Japan, one source said.

Japan's leader has attended every Nato summit since 2022, when the country was first invited to participate after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The foreign ministry had announced Ishiba's attendance three days ago, saying he was set to “reaffirm with Nato allies and others the recognition that the security of Euro-Atlantic and Indo-Pacific is inseparable”.

Ishiba had also planned to hold bilateral meetings on the sidelines.

Reuters

