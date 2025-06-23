World

POLL | Was President Trump’s strike on Iran ‘a bold defence of global security’ or an unlawful act of war?

23 June 2025 - 12:36 By TimesLIVE
A satellite view shows an overview of the Fordow underground complex after the US struck the underground nuclear facility near Qom, Iran on June 22 2025.
Image: MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES/Handout via REUTERS

While the world watches with bated breath, Iran and Israel have exchanged further air and missile strikes after US attacks on Iran’s nuclear sites.

On Sunday, Iran vowed to defend itself while US President Donald Trump claimed responsibility for “completely, totally obliterating” Iran’s nuclear programme, marking a significant military escalation.

The move has sparked intense debate over whether the US intervention was a necessary step to defend global security or an unlawful act of war.

With retaliatory strikes expected and diplomatic efforts strained, experts warned of a potential wider conflict with devastating consequences.

We want to know if you think Trump's military action was justified?

Trump says Iran must make peace or 'we will go after' other targets

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that Iran must now make peace or "we will go after" other targets in Iran after US strikes that he said ...
1 day ago

Trump says Iran's key nuclear sites 'obliterated' by US air strikes

US forces struck Iran's three main nuclear sites, President Donald Trump said late on Saturday, and he warned Tehran it would face more devastating ...
1 day ago

US warns against retaliation by Iran as Trump raises 'regime change'

US President Donald Trump on Sunday raised the question of regime change in Iran after US strikes against key military sites over the weekend as ...
7 hours ago

US forces strike Iran's main nuclear sites: here's what you need to know

US forces struck Iran's three main nuclear sites, President Donald Trump said late on Saturday, and he warned Tehran it would face more devastating ...
1 day ago

ANALYSIS | Strikes on Iran mark Trump's biggest, and riskiest, foreign policy gamble

With his unprecedented decision to bomb Iran’s nuclear sites, directly joining Israel’s air attack on its regional arch-foe, US President Donald ...
1 day ago

Iran weighs retaliation against US for strikes on nuclear sites

Iran and Israel traded air and missile strikes as the world braced on Monday for Tehran's response to the US attack on its nuclear sites and US ...
10 hours ago
