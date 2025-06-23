While the world watches with bated breath, Iran and Israel have exchanged further air and missile strikes after US attacks on Iran’s nuclear sites.
On Sunday, Iran vowed to defend itself while US President Donald Trump claimed responsibility for “completely, totally obliterating” Iran’s nuclear programme, marking a significant military escalation.
The move has sparked intense debate over whether the US intervention was a necessary step to defend global security or an unlawful act of war.
With retaliatory strikes expected and diplomatic efforts strained, experts warned of a potential wider conflict with devastating consequences.
We want to know if you think Trump's military action was justified?
POLL | Was President Trump’s strike on Iran ‘a bold defence of global security’ or an unlawful act of war?
Image: MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES/Handout via REUTERS
TimesLIVE
