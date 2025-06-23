World

Russia and Mali sign trade deals, eye nuclear energy co-operation

23 June 2025 - 18:47 By Reuters
Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Interim President of the Republic of Mali Assimi Goita during a signing ceremony following their talks at the Grand Kremlin Palace in Moscow, Russia June 23, 2025.
Image: Pavel Bednyakov/ Reuters
Image: Pavel Bednyakov/ Reuters

Russia signed agreements to bolster trade and economic ties with Mali on Monday and President Vladimir Putin told the visiting leader of the West African country's military junta that there were specific areas where co-operation could be ramped up.

Putin received Col Assimi Goita in the Kremlin, where the two spoke for two hours, Russian state media said.

Putin said relations with Mali had a “good upward trend” even if bilateral trade was currently “modest”, according to a Kremlin readout.

“There are good areas for future co-operation: these are geological exploration, natural resource development, energy, logistics and the humanitarian fields,” Putin said.

One of the deals Putin and Goita signed concerned co-operation in nuclear energy, the Kremlin said.

Mali and Russia have in the past discussed what they have called a strategic project to build a Russian-designed low-power nuclear power plant.

Construction began earlier this month in Mali on a new Russian-backed gold refinery, which Goita, who seized power after coups in 2020 and 2021, has said would give the Western African country greater control over its natural resources.

Mali is one of Africa's top gold producers, but lacks a functional and globally certified refinery.

Russian mercenary groups have also supported Goita's government with deployments of fighters after the Malian army kicked out French and UN troops that had been involved in fighting the Islamist insurgents for a decade.

Russia's Wagner mercenary group announced earlier this month it was withdrawing from Mali, but the African Corps still operates there.

