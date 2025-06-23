World

Suicide bombing kills 20 at Damascus church

23 June 2025 - 09:18 By Suleiman Al-Khalidi, Kinda Makieh, Timour Azhari and Renee Maltezou
Civil defence members inspect the damage after a blast in the Mar Elias Church in Damascus, Syria on June 22 2025.
Image: The White Helmets/Handout via REUTERS

At least 20 people were killed and dozens injured when a suicide bomber blew himself up at the Mar Elias Church in the Dweila neighbourhood of Syria's capital Damascus on Sunday, health authorities and security sources said.

It was the first suicide bombing in Damascus since Bashar al-Assad was toppled by an Islamist-led rebel insurgency in December.

Syria's interior ministry said the suicide bomber was a member of Islamic State (IS). He entered the church, opened fire and detonated his explosive vest, a ministry statement said.

A security source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said two men were involved in the attack, including the one who blew himself up.

IS has been behind several attempted attacks on churches in Syria since Assad's fall, but this was the first to succeed, another security source told Reuters.

Syria's state news agency cited the health ministry as saying 52 people were injured in the blast.

A live stream from the site by Syria's civil defence, the White Helmets, showed destruction inside the church, including a bloodied floor and shattered pews and masonry.

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, who led the offensive against Assad before taking over in January for a transitional phase, has repeatedly said he will protect minorities.

“We unequivocally condemn the abhorrent terrorist suicide bombing at the Mar Elias Greek Orthodox Church in Damascus,” the Greek foreign ministry said in a statement.

“We demand the Syrian transitional authorities take immediate action to hold those involved accountable and implement measures to guarantee the safety of Christian communities and all religious groups, allowing them to live without fear.”

IS had previously targeted religious minorities, including a major attack on Shiite pilgrims in Sayeda Zainab in 2016, one of the most notorious bombings during Assad's rule.

The latest assault underscores the group's continued ability to exploit security gaps despite the collapse of its territorial control and years of counterterrorism efforts.

Reuters

