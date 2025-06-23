World

WHAT'S THE LATEST | Iran weighs retaliation against US for strikes on nuclear sites

23 June 2025 - 10:59
A demonstrator holds a poster depicting Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during a rally in solidarity with Iran, amid the Iran-Israel conflict, in Sidon, Lebanon. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/AZIZ TAHER

Iran and Israel traded air and missile strikes as the world braced on Monday for Tehran's response to the US attack on its nuclear sites and US President Donald Trump raised the idea of regime change in the Islamic republic.

Iran vowed to defend itself on Sunday, a day after the US joined Israel in the biggest Western military action against the country since its 1979 Islamic Revolution, despite calls for restraint and a return to diplomacy from around the world.

HERE ARE THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS:

