World

Australia begins formal sale process for Gupta’s Whyalla Steelworks

24 June 2025 - 06:45 By Renju Jose
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The steel plant in the state of South Australia was placed in administration in February, with its operating company owing tens of millions to creditors. File photo.
The steel plant in the state of South Australia was placed in administration in February, with its operating company owing tens of millions to creditors. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images/Thinkstock

The Australian government on Tuesday formally opened the sale process for commodity tycoon Sanjeev Gupta's Whyalla Steelworks, which it said has attracted strong interest from global steelmakers looking to expand into low-emission manufacturing.

The steel plant in the state of South Australia was placed in administration in February, with its operating company owing tens of millions of dollars to creditors, and forced the state and federal government to come up with an A$1.9bn (R22bn) bailout package.

“Selected prospective buyers have been granted access to a secure data room,  enabling initial due diligence and allowing parties to prepare non-binding indicative offers,” said federal industry minister Tim Ayres.

“A range of prospective buyers have  expressed interest in acquiring and transforming the integrated operations.”

The independent sale process will be led by administrator KordaMentha and sale advisers 333 Capital, Ayres said.

Gupta's family conglomerate, GFG Alliance, did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment. In March, GFG said it remained the largest creditor in Whyalla Steelworks at A$536m (R6.1bn).

The privately held conglomerate has been refinancing its global businesses in steel, aluminium and energy since its backer, supply chain finance firm Greensill, filed for insolvency in March 2021. Another subsidiary, Liberty Steel East Europe, was put into administration late last year.

Reuters

READ MORE:

IN PICS | A walk through the Gupta's properties before auction day

The Saxonwold compound was where the Gupta family wined and dined politicians in what was widely viewed as part of a strategy to capture state ...
News
11 hours ago

Gupta family's Saxonwold compound to be sold at auction

Auction house asks for up to R500k deposit from bidders 'to deter people who want to mess around'.
News
3 days ago

Guptas are now citizens of Vanuatu

Director-general of the justice department advocate Doctor Mashabane said on Friday they only just learnt that the Guptas are citizens of Vanuatu in ...
News
2 years ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 10 more SANDF officials arrested over murder and kidnapping of Hawks officer ... South Africa
  2. New UK care worker rules shatter dreams in Zimbabwe, Nigeria Africa
  3. Two soldiers arrested in connection with murder of Hawks investigator South Africa
  4. Six extortion suspects killed in shoot-out with police in the Eastern Cape South Africa
  5. Weather shift for Western Cape, cold front to hit on Wednesday South Africa

Latest Videos

Colombia’s Senator Miguel Uribe undergoes surgery after shooting attack
Villagers flee as wildfires rage for second day on Greece's Chios | REUTERS