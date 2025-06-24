Colombian senator Miguel Uribe, who has been hospitalised since he was shot in the head earlier this month during a campaign event, was undergoing another surgery on Monday, at least his fourth, his wife said on social media.
Uribe, 39, a potential presidential candidate from the right-wing opposition, was shot in Bogota on June 7 during a rally. He has undergone at least three other surgeries, including an emergency one for a brain bleed, and has remained in critical condition.
“I will be waiting for you to come out of your procedure with the certainty that faith in God gives me, that it will be another small step to us holding hands again,” his wife Maria Claudia Tarazona said on Instagram before the procedure, accompanied by a photo of her husband and their young son.
Later on Monday, she said on social media the surgery was a “small step” in Uribe's recovery and expressed gratitude for the prayers and support received.
Colombia senator Uribe undergoes new surgery, wife says
Image: LuigiVenegas/ via Wikimedia Commons
