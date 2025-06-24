World

Colombia senator Uribe undergoes new surgery, wife says

WARNING SENSITIVE VISUAL CONTENT

24 June 2025 - 08:00 By Julia Symmes Cobb and Natalia Siniawski
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Colombian senator Miguel Uribe was shot in Bogota on June 7 2025 during a rally.
Colombian senator Miguel Uribe was shot in Bogota on June 7 2025 during a rally.
Image: LuigiVenegas/ via Wikimedia Commons

Colombian senator Miguel Uribe, who has been hospitalised since he was shot in the head earlier this month during a campaign event, was undergoing another surgery on Monday, at least his fourth, his wife said on social media.

Uribe, 39, a potential presidential candidate from the right-wing opposition, was shot in Bogota on June 7 during a rally. He has undergone at least three other surgeries, including an emergency one for a brain bleed, and has remained in critical condition.

“I will be waiting for you to come out of your procedure with the certainty that faith in God gives me, that it will be another small step to us holding hands again,” his wife Maria Claudia Tarazona said on Instagram before the procedure, accompanied by a photo of her husband and their young son.

Later on Monday, she said on social media the surgery was a “small step” in Uribe's recovery and expressed gratitude for the prayers and support received.

Reuters

WARNING SENSITIVE VISUAL CONTENT BELOW

READ MORE:

Peru says suspect in miner killings arrested in Colombia

Peru's interior ministry said on Thursday a suspect in the killing of 13 miners in the northern district of Pataz has been arrested in Colombia.
News
1 month ago

US, Colombia reach deal on deportations; tariffs, sanctions on hold

The US and Colombia pulled back from the brink of a trade war on Sunday after the White House said the South American nation had agreed to accept ...
News
4 months ago

Colombian scientists develop supplement to protect bees from pesticides

Scientists in Colombia say they have developed a novel food supplement that protects bees' brains from pesticides, keeping the insects safe from ...
News
8 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 10 more SANDF officials arrested over murder and kidnapping of Hawks officer ... South Africa
  2. New UK care worker rules shatter dreams in Zimbabwe, Nigeria Africa
  3. Two soldiers arrested in connection with murder of Hawks investigator South Africa
  4. Six extortion suspects killed in shoot-out with police in the Eastern Cape South Africa
  5. Weather shift for Western Cape, cold front to hit on Wednesday South Africa

Latest Videos

Colombia’s Senator Miguel Uribe undergoes surgery after shooting attack
Villagers flee as wildfires rage for second day on Greece's Chios | REUTERS