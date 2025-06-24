World

Costa Rica detains ex-security minister on drug trafficking charges

Two arrested after US extradition request

24 June 2025 - 11:13 By Alvaro Murillo
Judicial police detained a former security minister and ex-judge on drug trafficking charges.
Image: REUTERS/Stringer/ File photo

Costa Rica's judicial police said on Monday they detained a former security minister and ex-judge on drug trafficking charges, after an extradition request from the US .

Celso Gamboa Sanchez was apprehended in San Jose, California, while his alleged associate, Edwin Lopez Vega, was arrested in Costa Rica's southern Caribbean region.

“It is a milestone in our country that two Costa Ricans are being prosecuted to face charges in the US,” Randall Zuniga, director of the judicial police, said in a video sent to the press.

Reuters

