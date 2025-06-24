Costa Rica's judicial police said on Monday they detained a former security minister and ex-judge on drug trafficking charges, after an extradition request from the US .
Celso Gamboa Sanchez was apprehended in San Jose, California, while his alleged associate, Edwin Lopez Vega, was arrested in Costa Rica's southern Caribbean region.
“It is a milestone in our country that two Costa Ricans are being prosecuted to face charges in the US,” Randall Zuniga, director of the judicial police, said in a video sent to the press.
Reuters
Costa Rica detains ex-security minister on drug trafficking charges
Two arrested after US extradition request
Image: REUTERS/Stringer/ File photo
Reuters
