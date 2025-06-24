An unidentified drone targeted an army radar at Iraq's Taji military base north of Baghdad, the Iraqi state news agency reported early on Tuesday, citing a military official.
There were no casualties, the commander of Baghdad's operations said.
In 2020, the US-led international coalition troops withdrew from the base and handed it over to Iraqi security forces. The base had historically held up to 2,000 coalition members.
The base, 20km north of Baghdad, had been the site of frequent rocket attacks by Iran-backed militias targeting US-led troops months before the withdrawal.
Reuters
Drone targets Iraq’s Taji military base, no casualties, state news agency says
Image: 123RF/ Maxuser
An unidentified drone targeted an army radar at Iraq's Taji military base north of Baghdad, the Iraqi state news agency reported early on Tuesday, citing a military official.
There were no casualties, the commander of Baghdad's operations said.
In 2020, the US-led international coalition troops withdrew from the base and handed it over to Iraqi security forces. The base had historically held up to 2,000 coalition members.
The base, 20km north of Baghdad, had been the site of frequent rocket attacks by Iran-backed militias targeting US-led troops months before the withdrawal.
Reuters
READ MORE:
UN chief Guterres says US strike on Iran a dangerous escalation
Iran says it reserves all options on response to 'outrageous' US strikes
QUOTES | World leaders react to US attack on Iran
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel, judiciary news outlet reports
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos