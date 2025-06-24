World

Drone targets Iraq’s Taji military base, no casualties, state news agency says

24 June 2025 - 06:23 By Enas Alashray and Yomna Ehab
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
An unidentified drone targeted an army radar at Iraq's Taji military base north of Baghdad. Stock photo.
An unidentified drone targeted an army radar at Iraq's Taji military base north of Baghdad. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ Maxuser

An unidentified drone targeted an army radar at Iraq's Taji military base north of Baghdad, the Iraqi state news agency reported early on Tuesday, citing a military official.

There were no casualties, the commander of Baghdad's operations said.

In 2020, the US-led international coalition troops withdrew from the base and handed it over to Iraqi security forces. The base had historically held up to 2,000 coalition members.

The base, 20km north of Baghdad, had been the site of frequent rocket attacks by Iran-backed militias targeting US-led troops months before the withdrawal.

Reuters

READ MORE:

UN chief Guterres says US strike on Iran a dangerous escalation

UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres on Saturday branded the US strikes on Iran as a “dangerous escalation in a region already on the edge — and a ...
News
1 day ago

Iran says it reserves all options on response to 'outrageous' US strikes

Iran reserves all options to defend itself after US strikes on its nuclear facilities, Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said on Sunday on X, saying the ...
News
1 day ago

QUOTES | World leaders react to US attack on Iran

The reaction of world leaders after US forces struck three Iranian nuclear sites on Sunday Iran time ranged from Israel lauding President Donald ...
News
1 day ago

Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel, judiciary news outlet reports

A man named Majid Moseybi was executed in Iran, the judiciary news outlet Mizan reported on Sunday, after he was convicted of spying for Israel and ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 10 more SANDF officials arrested over murder and kidnapping of Hawks officer ... South Africa
  2. New UK care worker rules shatter dreams in Zimbabwe, Nigeria Africa
  3. Two soldiers arrested in connection with murder of Hawks investigator South Africa
  4. Six extortion suspects killed in shoot-out with police in the Eastern Cape South Africa
  5. Weather shift for Western Cape, cold front to hit on Wednesday South Africa

Latest Videos

Colombia’s Senator Miguel Uribe undergoes surgery after shooting attack
Villagers flee as wildfires rage for second day on Greece's Chios | REUTERS